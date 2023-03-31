U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers responded Friday to reports that former President Donald Trump is to be arrested and arraigned Tuesday over possible payments made as “hush money” to two women during the 2016 campaign.
Rogers, who is the 5th Congressional Representative of Kentucky and Dean of the House, said about Trump’s grand jury indictment, “It’s unnerving to see a former U.S. President indicted. This is an unprecedented politically charged move that reverberates across the country. In a case that has been declined by multiple agencies, it appears the Manhattan DA’s legal theory is a stretch.”
The announcement that Trump was to be charged in the case came after a week of Trump stating he would be arrested soon.
He is the first former U.S. president to be indicted in a criminal case. According to the Associated Press (AP), Trump was asked to surrender Friday, but his lawyers said the Secret Service, which protects him, needed more time to make security preparations.
The AP reported that a New York grand jury spend weeks looking into Trumps involvement in payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about a sexual encounter she said she had with him.
Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen is said to have paid Daniels through a shell company before being reimbursed by Trump, whose company, the Trump Organization, logged the reimbursements as legal expenses.
Federal prosecutors argued — in a 2018 criminal case against Cohen — that the payments equated to illegal aid to Trump’s campaign. Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violation charges, but federal prosecutors didn’t go after Trump, who was then in the White House. However, court filings implicated him as someone who knew about the payment arrangements.
Also in 2016, Cohen arranged for former Playboy model Karen McDougal to be paid $150,000 by the publisher of the supermarket tabloid The National Enquirer, which then sat on it.
Because the indictment against Trump is still sealed, the exact charges against him are not known. Experts have told the AP they believe Trump could be charged with falsifying business records, which can be a misdemeanor or a felony under New York law. To secure a conviction on the felony charge, prosecutors would have to prove that records were falsified with the intention of committing or concealing a second crime. It’s not clear what prosecutors may allege as the second crime.
Both Trump and his attorney, Joe Tacopina, have denied any criminal activity. He has also denied having sex with either Daniels or McDougal.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
