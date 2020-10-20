Though the group of party faithful that gathered alongside West Ky. 80 Monday night were in high spirits as they chatted and shook hands prior to the Pulaski County Republicans “Get Out the Vote” Rally, once it came time to step to the mic and speak, the mood turned very stark and serious very quickly.
“Whenever we first started this campaign with Sen. McConnell, we thought it was going to be a campaign about socialism vs. capitalism,” said Jonathan Shell, Campaign Chair for Sen. Mitch McConnell, attending on the Senator’s behalf. “Boy, were we wrong. This campaign is about the heart and soul of America. This campaign is about good vs. evil.”
In saying that, Shell echoed the earlier words of Shane Baker, elected earlier this year to fill the 85th District of the State House of Representatives seat previously held by Tommy Turner. Baker summed up the 2020 showdown between his own Republicans and opposing Democrats — as GOP incumbent Donald Trump looks to hold on to the White House against Joe Biden, and McConnell takes on Democrat Amy McGrath for a hotly-contested Senate seat — as a matter of good against evil, and Shell zeroed in on that dichotomy as he addressed the crowd.
“This campaign is about a whole lot more than economics,” Shell added. “... That tag team between President Trump and Senator McConnell has changed this country’s direction for generations to come.”
Or ask Congressman Hal Rogers — “We’re talking about the survival of the U.S. of A., and the way of life that we have earned over the years.”
Shell was one of a number of candidates, their representatives, or office-holders to speak at the rally, attended by about 140 people outside the local Republican campaign headquarters on West Ky. 80. Pulaski County Republican Party Chairperson Bill Turpen said that the threat of rainy weather with darkened skies held the crowd down, but in GOP stronghold Pulaski County, one could hear car horns honking all the way through as passer-by drivers showed their support.
Baker, 83rd District Representative Josh Branscum, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and City Councilor Jimmy Eastham, Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson, District 1 Fiscal Court Magistrate Jason Turpen, Somerset Police Chief William Hunt, a representative of Circuit Court Judge candidate Teresa Whitaker, and 80th District Rep. David Meade, among others, all also spoke alongside Shell and U.S. Rep. Rogers.
Some expressed grave concerns about issues of personal values within the context of the election. Shell criticized Democrats for “trying to put our faith on trial,” specifically in their handling of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during confirmation hearings.
“Now they’re starting to try and attack her on her kids, about being an adoptive parent,” said Shell. “... If you’re going to try and attack someone for being an adoptive parent, you’ve got problems. You’ve got personal problems you need to fix.”
Keck said that election is “much bigger than just the names that are on the ballot. ... For the first time in my lifetime, and I would argue that for many of you, it’s the same, our government got to tell us whether we exercised our religious liberty or not. They’re talking about squelching our First Amendment rights, perhaps our Second Amendment rights. Now, it was probably a good decision for many of us not to attend church for a while, but that should be the individual’s choice. Our liberty is special, and so I would argue that this election is paramount. ... We need to protect those things that for far too long, we’ve likely taken for granted.”
In talking about the “religious liberty” issue, Keck more specifically pointed to actions here in Kentucky by Gov. Andy Beshear to order church services closed as a preventative effort against coronavirus spread. Though Beshear isn’t up for election this campaign season, the Democrat governor’s executive actions in the wake of COVID-19 have still made for a lightning rod of criticism from state Republicans, and Meade told the crowd “one of the first things (the state legislature) will do (in January) is look at the governor’s emergency powers and completely reform those.”
Though Rogers is up for re-election, there was no push to grab a yard sign for him as there was for McConnell or Trump — few consider Rogers’ seat in Congress to be in much doubt, a seat he’s held for four decades in Washington. Rogers came in with Ronald Reagan, one of the all-time heroes of the Republican Party, but put Trump in that same lofty territory in his comments Monday.
“I’ve been around D.C. since Ronald Reagan ... the great president,” said Rogers, “but I’ve not seen any better president since Reagan than Donald Trump.”
Rogers reiterated earlier-made sentiments that this is the most important election ever, and said Republican voters in both this area and nationwide are “excited beyond anything that I’ve seen in politics in my time.” He said he thinks that the enthusiasm of Trump’s supporters will make the difference in the election. But Rogers also talked up McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader.
“I work with him daily, and I can tell you, he is dedicated to this state and its people,” said Rogers. “We’re stupid if we turn him out. What an asset for Kentucky! We’re a small state. But he’s up there working with the New Yorkers and Californians and the like, and he’s the only one of the four leaders (of either party in the U.S. House or Senate) who is from a state other than New York and California. That’s how important to Kentucky he is.”
Giveaway prizes, the Epic Meats food truck, and plenty of calls to get out and vote made up the rest of the event.
