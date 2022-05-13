Somerset's Harold "Hal" Rogers was among the members of Congress to vote in favor of a $40 billion dollar bill that would provide a second round of emergency funding to Ukrainian forces.
"I rise in support of H.R. 7691, the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations Act for Ukraine," said Rogers speaking on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives this week. "This vital assistance will continue support of Ukraine's heroic and inspiring resistance to Russia's unprovoked invasion. We and our allies must continue to provide the assistance critical to defeat Russian aggression and help preserve Ukrainian independence.
"For those in this country and elsewhere who thought that war was a 19th or 20th century concern, this crisis has underscored the importance of capable military alliances, the centrality of NATO, and the critical importance of American leadership in the trans-Atlantic alliance," he added. "This bill provides essential military assistance across State Department and Department of Defense accounts. It also includes funding for Russian sanctions enforcement, returns our diplomats to Kyiv, and provides much needed humanitarian relief for Ukraine and other countries impacted by this crisis."
Rogers, who is running for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in the current campaign cycle, added that he would "urge support for the bill."
The measure passed by a 368-57 margin, and went on to the U.S. Senate.
According to the Associated Press, House lawmakers actually beefed up President Joe Biden's initial request for Ukrainian aid in their fight against Russia by $7 billion. The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address food shortages caused by the war’s effect on Ukraine’s crop production.
The measure was backed by every voting Democrat and by nearly three out of four Republicans, according to the Associated Press, which reported that the legislation would bring American support for Ukraine's effort to nearly $54 billion, including the $13.6 billion in support Congress enacted in March. That’s about $6 billion more than the U.S. spent on all its foreign and military aid in 2019, according to a January report by the Congressional Research Service.
