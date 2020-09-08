Congressman Hal Rogers has joined many House Republicans in signing a nationwide "Police Pledge", an initiative sponsored by the Heritage Action for America that opposes any effort to "defund the police."
"During a time of unrest and violent injustice in our nation, it is important that we continue to stand up for the law enforcement officers who are serving and protecting the citizens of this nation with the utmost integrity," Rogers said`. "Malicious police officers must be held accountable for their actions. However, I chose to sign the Police Pledge for those who bravely answer the call of duty every single day and put their lives on the line at a moment's notice for every citizen, regardless of race, age or gender."
The Police Pledge states, "A lawful society-free from mob rule and violent insurrection-is not possible without Law Enforcement. Police Officers have chosen a noble profession. They dedicate their lives to upholding the law and protecting the sacred rights of their fellow citizens. As a profession, they deserve support and respect. I stand with America's Police and pledge to oppose any bill, resolution, or movement to 'Defund the Police.'"
What does "defunding police" actually mean? It's an initiative that supports divesting funds from police departments and reallocating them to non-policing forms of public safety and community support, such as social services, youth services, housing, education, healthcare and other community resources.
However, there is a radical left element that supports disbanding police agencies and starting over.
“I have seen a full range of explanations about what the far-left liberal wing means by their efforts to “defund the police,” Rogers said. "The most outrageous of the spectrum is the ideology of abolishing or disbanding law enforcement agencies, as has been reported by the New York Times and the Washington Post.”
Rogers' support of law enforcement is not an indication he is without empathy for those who have been touched by racial injustice.
“In recent months, we have been gravely reminded of the remaining strides we need to make across the country to address racism, police reform and violent injustice," Rogers said. "We must restore the sheer value of humanity and love one another to heal our land and build a better future in our communities. I pray for peace and justice in every corner of our nation, for every American.
"Peaceful protests across the country have stirred a new sense of hope for justice and equality," Rogers added. "Despite families of victims calling for peaceful resolve and justice to honor their loved ones, anarchists have highjacked some of those powerful demonstrations by vandalizing and burglarizing businesses, churches, and national landmarks.
"We know all too well that violence never brings resolution or progress. We must ensure freedom of speech is protected while also promoting the peaceful assembly of those marching for lasting, meaningful change," the Congressman continued. "That is why I am hopeful that this Congress can help unite this nation through commonsense legislation for improved law enforcement training, transparency and accountability.”
