It’s Roe vs. Wade vs. Hal Rogers.
Somerset’s own Congressman Rogers released a statement Friday championing his legislative efforts to fight back against the practice of abortion in the United States on the 48th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case that nationally opened access to abortions by doing away with many state and federal laws restricting it.
“The anniversary of Roe v. Wade is a reminder that one person can impact the world and it is my goal to continue giving a voice to the innocent unborn babies in America,” said Rogers, who has represented Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1981. “House Democrats have stopped several of these bills before, and with liberal pro-choice leaders now controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to stand up for the right to life, even when the odds are against these innocent children.”
The much-talked about “Roe v. Wade” decision was made on January 22, 1973. According to Rogers’ office, it has led to more than 60 million abortions nationwide — a number Rogers finds far too high given his longstanding support of bills designed to challenge prevalence of the reproductive medical procedure.
There are 10 bills Rogers is currently co-sponsoring in Congress that continue this effort. They include:
1. The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which prohibits any person from performing an abortion on an unborn child who is 20 weeks or older.
2. The Life at Conception Act, which declares that life begins at the moment of conception and seeks to entitle the unborn to legal protection under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.
3. The Defund Planned Parenthood Act, which authorizes $235 million to be reallocated to the thousands of comprehensive community health centers which do not perform abortions. While Planned Parenthood cannot access federal funding for abortions, this act would also ensure that neither the parent company, its affiliates nor associated clinics, will be able to apply for or be reimbursed federal dollars for any other medical services unless they certify that they will not perform abortions at any of their facilities.
4. The Born-Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act, which requires appropriate medical care for infants who survive abortion procedures and imposes strong criminal penalties for failure to provide such care. It also protects their mothers from prosecution.
5. The Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act, prohibiting the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from providing federal family planning grants and funds for any other services to entities that perform abortions.
6. The Protecting Life in Crisis Act, which prohibits any funds that are authorized or appropriated for the purposes of preventing, preparing for, or responding to the COVID–19 pandemic, domestically and internationally, from being used for abortions or abortion insurance coverage. In addition, this bill addresses any attempts to use refundable tax credits to purchase insurance coverage on the exchanges or for COBRA continuation coverage.
7. The Protecting Life and Integrity in Research Act, which prohibits taxpayer funded research using fetal tissue obtained from an elective abortion while holding individuals or groups who seek to profit from the sale of fetal tissue accountable.
8. The Women’s Public Health and Safety Act, which amends Section 1902 of the Social Security Act to clarify that states have the ability to deny funding to abortion providers through state Medicaid programs.
9. The Protecting the Dignity of Unborn Children Act, which would make it a federal crime to dispose of aborted babies in landfills or any navigable waters so as to bring dignity to the handling of aborted fetuses.
10. The National Sanctity of Life Day Resolution, which recognizes January 22, 2021, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, as ‘National Sanctity of Life Day’ and reaffirms the House’s commitment to morally object to the legalization of abortion and recognizes the work of faith-based health and family planning centers.
The recent comprehensive federal appropriations bill that was passed into law for fiscal year 2021 also maintained long-standing provisions, including the Hyde Amendment which prohibits taxpayer funding for abortions. It also banned FDA approval for the creation or genetic modification of human embryos, among other protections.
For more information about Congressman Rogers’ work in Washington and Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District, visit halrogers.house.gov.
