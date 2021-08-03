It’s been said that the only two reliable things in life are death and taxes. In Pulaski County, that list goes: death, taxes, Hal.
As busy as Somerset’s own Congressman stays in Washington D.C., you can usually count on him showing up somewhere, at some point, to speak in his home county. Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce membership luncheons are no exception, and Rogers made an appearance at the August meeting on Tuesday to talk about how things are going in the nation’s capital — though Rogers isn’t failing to forget who he’s really working for.
“My job that you sent me there to do has more to do with here than there,” said Rogers, now in his 41st year in the U.S. House of Representatives. “Most members (of Congress), when you ask them what they did this past weekend or last week or whatever, they’ll say, ‘Well, I was in La Jolla, Calif., or I was in downtown New York City,’ and they’ll say, ‘Well, what did you do,’ and I said, ‘Well, I picked up trash off the highway (in rural) Kentucky.’
“And we did that through the PRIDE campaign,” he continued, referencing his brainchild and environmental organization Eastern Kentucky PRIDE. “And I’m so proud of the fact that you and people like you in all of our counties joined the effort to pick up the trash and litter, clean up the water, take care of the environment in our region.”
Rogers has gained a reputation for going to Washington and bringing back funds for his home turf in eastern Kentucky — a good reputation or a questionable one, depending on who you’re talking to, or what you read. While these projects have clearly pleased his constituents enough to get him elected every two years since 1980, like clockwork, Rogers has long taken issue with those in the media — specifically, he pointed to the Lexington Herald-Leader — who may dismiss these efforts with a term Rogers scornfully addressed on Tuesday: earmarks.
“Earmark: Do you know what that means?” he said. “It means bridges. It means roads. It means water systems. It means flood control.
“When I first got elected and took office in 1981, the first weekend I had the Corps of Engineers get in their helicopter and fly me and them the length of the Cumberland River, beginning in Harlan, or actually Letcher County ... for the purpose of showing me what they could do if they had the money to stop the floods that flooded those towns every year,” he continued. “... And so we went to work. We learned what the Corps needed and made those things work and we got the money for them. Now there are levees, tunnels, bypasses, and so forth. And those towns just don’t flood anymore. And you want to know what makes me the happiest in this job? To talk to people whose home would have washed away but for that floodwall.
“This is the first time since 2010 that we’ve had the opportunity to request specific community project funding. Earmarks: That’s what we now call it. Community project funding,” he added. “The newspapers will continue to call it an earmark. But whatever. ... You don’t have to tell me anything about earmarks. It makes much more sense for members of Congress to decide where federal dollars are spent than some bureaucrat in Washington D.C. whose never been to Kentucky and has no idea about the things that we have.”
Rogers of course touched on the topic that’s nigh unavoidable in today’s society, urging people to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus — “The rest of us are depending on you to protect yourself against the disease and to protect the rest of us” — but also added that “we’ve had so many mixed messages from the CDC and the Biden administration from Day 1.”
Unsurprisingly, Rogers, ever the staunch Republican, took the opportunity Tuesday to take Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency thus far to task, specifically targeting the monstrous inflation rates the nation has seen in recent months as well as government spending and employment shortages.
“Biden Democrats want to pay people more money to sit at home, forcing small businesses to raise minimum wages to get employees to come back to work. I know that our small businesses really can’t afford that,” said Rogers. “President Biden’s policies and spending sprees are out of control. I never heard the word ‘trillion’ until I was in college. Now it’s common. We’re throwing around trillions of dollars in regular, normal times, and we’re going to be going into the annual budget debate now in September. That budget’s going to be $3.5 trillion per year.
“On top of that are these trillions — $5 trillion now — that we’ve given out in the pandemic programs,” he added. “We’re seeing inflation, like we all knew that we would, because there’s so much money out there. The state government (in Kentucky) has money they don’t know how to spend that we gave them, like every other state. And so the value of the dollar is cheapening. It’s a form of taxation without representation. ... Inflation, including gas prices and used cars, is up 45 percent since this time last year. Prices overall have risen 5.4 percent over the last year.
“President Biden said these spending bills will reduce inflation, yet inflation continues to increase every single month,” said Rogers. “Economist Milton Friedman once said, ‘Inflation is taxation without legislation.’ He’s right.”
Rogers also touched on rising crime rates across the county, pointing to calls to “defund the police” in numerous urban areas as a key cause of the problem.
“Whoever thought of such an idea? Of taking away the people who are there to protect you from bad people? I don’t understand their reasoning,” said Rogers. “We should be supporting law enforcement, not putting a target on their backs. ... I want (Pulaski) Sheriff (Greg) Speck and (Somerset Police) Chief (William) Hunt, the Kentucky State Police, and all law enforcement to know that we will support them. We should be providing police with more funding, not less.”
Other issues Rogers touched on involved border security, including the threat of potential terrorists illegally crossing into the U.S. — “It’s easier to cross our southern border right now than for members of Congress to walk onto the House floor,” Rogers quipped, adding that House Speaker “Nancy Pelosi has instructed the Capitol Police to arrest anyone not wearing a mask on House grounds” — and a rise in opioid overdose deaths that Rogers connected to the national COVID-19 situation. Rogers praised the appointment of his district director and also former director of Operation UNITE Karen Kelly to serve on Kentucky’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission.
One more topic Rogers raised was efforts by Washington Democrats to overturn the Hyde Amendment, which prevents taxpayer money from being used to fund abortions. “We’ve had that Hyde Amendment in our funding bills for years, and they blatantly took it out,” said Rogers. “So if that becomes law over the president’s signature, it will be your tax dollars (that) can and will be used to fund abortions, not just here but around the world. It’s a sad development that we’re trying our dead-level best to change back and prevent that from taking place.”
Rogers promoted and urged people to attend the SOAR Summit, dealing with Appalachian region progress, in Corbin Oct. 13-14, the annual SEED (Supplier Education and Economic Development) Symposium which brings U.S. Department of Defense and other government contractors here to put them in direct contact with local business owners on October 7 at Somerset’s Center for Rural Development, and town halls this fall that will help Eastern Kentucky PRIDE get the region designated by the National Park Service as the Kentucky Wildlands National Heritage Area.
To acknowledge Bobby Clue’s decade of service to the community as executive director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, Rogers read aloud from an entry into the Congressional Record he made celebrating Clue’s accomplishments. “He has served as one of the greatest advocates for business development and support in southern Kentucky,” said Rogers as part of the entry made “for the whole world to see.”
As part of Tuesday’s other Chamber of Commerce business, it was announce that the 37th Annual Jack Keeney Memorial Golf Tournament held in June raised $4,375, to be donated to the American Cancer Society, with a check presentation made at the luncheon.
It’s this kind of community activity that makes Rogers’ home of Somerset what it is — and what keeps him always coming back to speak to his fellow Pulaskians.
“It’s always a pleasure coming home,” said Rogers. “The people of this community are amazing. You’ve made my path a lot easier ... and you’ve supported us in every way.”
