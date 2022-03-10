It took some time for Republicans and Democrats to get on the same page, but the House voted late Wednesday night for a federal funding package centered around aid for Ukraine and billions to bolster the U.S. national defense.
Somerset's Republican Congressman Hal Rogers touted the comprehensive bipartisan package as one that not only avoids a government shutdown, but empowers American military forces and provides "investments to address our national crises, including border control, the opioid epidemic, skyrocketing inflation and protecting the sanctity of life."
The measure retains strict decades-old curbs against using federal money for nearly all abortions, Rogers pointed out.
"At no time should taxpayer dollars be used to kill the unborn," Rogers said on the House floor.
The bill also includes $13.6 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine military operations and humanitarian aid in the wake of Russia's brutal invasion of its westernized neighbor. It also provides $782 billion for U.S. defense.
Passage of the Ukraine aid and the $1.5 trillion government-wide legislation carrying it let both parties lay claim to election-year victories for their priorities. Democrats won treasured domestic initiatives, Republicans achieved defense boosts, and both got their imprint on funds to counter Russia's attack on Ukraine. Senate approval was assured by week’s end or perhaps slightly longer.
"Despite unnecessary delays, I am thankful that this Congress is working together to provide necessary funding for the United States to continue operating as a global powerhouse," Rogers said. "Following President Biden's disastrous and deadly military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and Vladimir Putin's on-going Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is critically important that this Congress send a signal to the rest of the world that the United States stands by its allies and partners, and this bill is a key factor in doing so."
As part of the effort to prevent a shutdown, the House passed by voice vote on Wednesday night a stopgap bill to extend government funding through Tuesday.
The Senate is now expected to next take up and pass the short-term funding extension in addition to the broader spending bill so that congressional clerks have time to finish processing the text of the larger bill before sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had to abandon the bill's $15.6 billion for combating the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision she called “heartbreaking" and that spelled defeat for a top priority of President Biden and party leaders. The money was mostly to bolster U.S. supplies of vaccines, treatments and tests and battle the disease around the world, but a Democratic revolt over Republican-demanded state aid cuts to cover the new initiatives' costs forced her to scrap that spending.
The House planned to vote next week on a separate measure providing the full $15.6 billion for pandemic programs, without cutting state aid. It was expected to pass but to likely face fatal GOP opposition in the Senate.
The $1.5 trillion measure and its 2,741 pages would keep agencies functioning through Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year. Since it began Oct. 1, the government has functioned on short-term measures that prevented federal shutdowns but held programs to levels agreed to under President Donald Trump.
Democrats won a 6.7% increase over last year in domestic programs, to a total of $730 billion. Republicans were able to boost defense programs by 5.6%.
"The bill is a fair compromise that provides funding for many priorities both here at home and abroad," Rogers said on the House floor.
Helping propel the bill to approval were thousands of hometown projects for both parties’ lawmakers. In the House alone, there were 2,021 such projects for Democrats worth $2.5 billion, and 706 worth $1.7 billion for Republicans, according to figures from that chamber. Totals for Senate projects were not immediately available.
Rogers, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, secured $35 million exclusively for critical projects in southern and eastern Kentucky for improved access to clean water, flood control along the Kentucky River, and economic development in Kentucky's Appalachian region, including $10 million in earmarks for community projects and $25 million for Kentucky's Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization (AMLER).
"AMLER is now a full-scale grant program spurred by the AML Pilot that I designed in 2016 with support from Senator Mitch McConnell to boost coal-producing communities hardest-hit by the Obama/Biden Administration's war on coal," Rogers said. "Since 2016, the AMLER/AML Pilot programs have invested $575 million across six states, fueling 63 projects in 23 Kentucky counties.
"When all of Kentucky's AMLER projects are complete, we will have nearly 3,000 new jobs spread across our rural Appalachian region where they are needed the most," the Congressman added. "Some of the projects have moved quickly, while others require more strategic planning and work, but the end result is a stronger region with a brighter future, including more specialized healthcare options, newly connected trails and tourism activities, more access to clean water and sewer lines, and more job opportunities."
Rogers' earmarks will be utilized for 10 community projects in southern and eastern Kentucky, including Clay, Lee, Leslie, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Rowan and Pike Counties. Additional counties will be impacted by the earmarks for Operation UNITE's drug abuse prevention programs and Eastern Kentucky PRIDE's septic system grant program.
The bill now moves on for consideration by the U.S. Senate.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
