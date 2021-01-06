In light of Wednesday’s historic events in Washington D.C., area Republican leaders had swift reactions to the actions of protestors who stormed the U.S. Capitol.
With a joint session of Congress ongoing Wednesday to certify the Electoral College results of November’s General Election — results which President Donald Trump and his lawyers have challenged after the numbers went to Democratic challenger Joe Biden — Trump supporters angry about the process went to the Capitol building and breached the structure, making their way into the chambers and sending members of Congress fleeing with gas masks on after tear gas was reportedly let loose in the rotunda. The protestors clashed with police, and there were reports of shots fired with at least one individual reported being shot Wednesday.
Somerset’s own Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers was in D.C. for these events. Danielle Smoot, Rogers’ Chief of Staff, said in a text to the Commonwealth Journal Wednesday afternoon that Rogers and his entire staff were safe. CJ Editor Jeff Neal checked with Smoot an hour later: “All is well” was her response.
Following that, Rogers issued the following statement on Facebook:
“Violence is never the answer.
“As my staff and I safely shelter in place, I am appalled to see Americans storming the Capitol in an effort to disrupt our very foundation of democracy.
“I believe every voice should be heard, but violent methods fall on deaf ears. I adamantly denounce the violence taking place in Washington, and threatening the lives of innocent individuals. We must maintain law and order in this country.”
Bill Turpen, the chairman of the Pulaski County Republican Party, was similarly displeased with Wednesday’s events after reading about them online.
“It’s not a proud time for our country,” said Turpen. “When I say that, (considering) the election process, a lot of people felt like it was not proud moment for our country. I feel that this is not a proud moment for our country either.”
Turpen also mentioned acts of vandalism committed against the homes of now-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of the GOP and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and condemned them both.
“It seems like there’s some division (in the Republican Party),” said Turpen. “You’ve always got different opinions, but I don’t approve of handling it like this.”
He noted that “a lot of these people feel like they have been shut out,” and that feeling may have inspired Wednesday’s actions, but noted a saying by his own grandfather that it’s better to sit one’s self beside the river and think and make a plan, rather than resorting to drastic measures.
“I think they (the protestors) felt like this was the only way they could be heard; they looked at the other side and saw people rioting and saw that they had been heard, but I wish they wouldn’t do it,” said Turpen. “... It’s not a time to take pride in.”
