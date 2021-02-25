Somerset's U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers on Thursday voted against the "Equality Act" — a bill that would redefine sex under federal civil-rights laws to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
The legislation passed the House by a vote of 224-206 and now moves on to the U.S. Senate for consideration.
"I have always supported equality, but we cannot trade one civil rights protection for another or vilify one of the basic foundations of this country — the freedom of religion," Rogers said on Thursday. "If this act becomes law, it will trample on deeply held religious beliefs and intrude into the operations of our churches, placing them at risk of unprecedented government overreach.
"This radical left-wing bill revises federal civil rights laws and proposes the elimination of protections that women have worked decades to earn in this country, forcing them to compete with an unfair biological disadvantage in sports as well," Rogers added.
Rogers said the bill removes the Religious Freedom Restoration Act from protecting churches and religious organizations from alleged violations of this act, forcing religious affiliated schools, hospitals, non-profits and other entities to stop offering certain services to the public or act contrary to their beliefs.
He added the legislation would redefine "sex" in federal civil rights laws and would dramatically change how those laws are applied.
"Since discrimination on the basis of sex would be redefined to include pregnancy and gender identity under this act, doctors and other healthcare providers could be forced to perform abortions and provide gender transition services regardless of their sincerely held religious beliefs," Rogers said.
Supporters argue the legislation would extend the federal protections against racial discrimination, which the vast majority across the political spectrum now agree was the correct decision, to another class of minorities who may need it.
“To dismantle the discrimination undermining our democracy, we must ensure that all Americans, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, are treated equally under the law,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a co-sponsor of the bill, wrote in an op-ed for The Advocate, “not just in the workplace, but in education, housing, credit, jury service and public accommodations as well.”
