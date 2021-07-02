U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) sent shockwaves through the GOP on Thursday when she was named to a new select committee to probe the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
But Cheney is the lone Republican on the committee and one of only two who supported forming an investigative panel.
Somerset's U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers voted with the majority of GOP lawmakers — because he simply doesn't believe the committee is necessary.
“Everyone on Capitol Hill is committed to holding individuals responsible for the deadly attack on Jan. 6," Rogers said late Wednesday. "In fact, there are currently multiple investigations underway and so far the Department of Justice and the FBI have arrested or charged more than 500 people in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) announced she would form the committee after Senate Republicans blocked an independent, bipartisan probe. Almost three dozen House Republicans and seven Senate Republicans supported creating such a commission, which would be modeled after a similar panel that investigated the 9/11 attacks. But that was not enough to pass it in the Senate, where at least 10 Republican votes are needed.
Rogers believes Pelosi's move is "a political ploy."
"Two bipartisan Senate Committees have conducted an in depth investigation and already issued a joint report," Rogers said. "Now that all of that work has been done, Speaker Pelosi is leading a shameful political ploy with an unbalanced committee of her own. I am fully confident in our federal law enforcement agencies and the various investigations that have already taken place.”
Cheney, on the other hand, said in a statement that she is “honored” to serve on the committee and that “Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814.”
The House voted to form the 13-member panel Wednesday over the objections of 190 Republicans. Cheney, who was ousted from GOP leadership this year over her criticism of former President Donald Trump, was one of only two Republicans who supported forming the committee. Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger was the other.
As one of only 10 Republicans who voted for Trump's second impeachment, Cheney has separated herself from most of her GOP colleagues in recent months by directly blaming the former president for the insurrection.
The only member of her party’s leadership to back impeachment, she accused Trump of betraying the Constitution by fomenting the attack, saying he “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.”
The impeachment resolution blamed Trump for the siege because of his false claims about the election and for his words to supporters ahead of the insurrection, including telling them to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat to Biden.
The gap between Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and many of her Republican colleagues has grown only wider and more bitter in recent weeks. She withstood a February effort by conservatives to remove her from her No. 3 post, but was finally dumped in May in a voice vote of GOP lawmakers that underscored Trump’s hold on the party.
Though she’s had a lower profile since leaving her leadership post and her political future is unclear, Cheney has remained in Congress and continued speaking out against the former president.
The House, meanwhile, is facing pressure to take the investigation seriously from the police officers who responded to the attack — dozens of whom suffered injuries that day as Trump’s supporters fought past them and broke into the building. Several officers sat in the gallery and watched Wednesday’s vote, and several expressed surprise afterward that so many Republicans opposed it.
One of the officers, Michael Fanone of Washington’s Metropolitan Police, said he was angry at Republicans for voting against an investigation after he almost lost his life to protect them.
“I try not to take these things personally, but it’s very personal for me,” Fanone said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
