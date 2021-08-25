The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to advance the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. But it also simultaneously approved a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that clears the way for Democrats in Congress to take action on a sweeping package that includes President Biden's key domestic policy proposals.
This did not sit well with Somerset's U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers, who said he voted against the measure "in an effort to get the country's priorities back on track."
"Right now, the Biden Administration should be laser focused on a plan to bring home every single American that remains in Afghanistan, and passing common sense bills that provide infrastructure in our communities and support for American families," Rogers said. "Instead, (House) Speaker Nancy Pelosi devised a plan to bypass regular order and drive our nation so far over the ledge on spending that Americans will end up paying more in taxes over the next 10 years than ever before.
"The result of this Democrat overspending agenda is inflation, and American families are seeing it everyday at the gas pump and at the grocery store," Rogers added. "Instead of ramping up military funding and Homeland Security, Washington Democrats plan to strengthen the IRS, provide amnesty to illegal immigrants and banish low-cost energy options, killing more coal jobs."
Lawmakers voted along party lines 220 to 212 to approve a rule that deemed the budget framework as passed, a key step toward enacting President Biden's broader families plan, and set a September 27 deadline for the House to pass the infrastructure measure. The procedural resolution also moved forward a voting rights bill, a major priority for congressional Democrats.
The passage of the rule appeased moderate Democrats, who could've derailed the infrastructure bill.
The Democratic logjam broke Tuesday, as the House convened to pass the procedural measure tying approval of the budget framework with the commitment for the chamber to vote on the infrastructure bill by September 27, as well as advancing the voting rights bill.
All 10 moderates demanding a vote on the infrastructure vote before the budget framework supported the procedural maneuver.
"Passing this rule paves the way for the Building Back Better plan, which will forge legislative progress unseen in 50 years, that will stand for generations alongside the New Deal and the Great Society," Pelosi said on the House floor ahead of the vote. "Any delay in passing the rule threatens the Build Back Better plan, as well as voting rights reform, as well as the bipartisan infrastructure bill. We cannot surrender our leverage."
Rogers called the voting rights bill "an unconstitutional power grab." He said the bill undermines state and local election laws. The bill would also give the Biden Administration authority to veto states' voter ID laws, Rogers said.
Rogers also continued to fume over President Biden's handling of the situation in Afghanistan.
"The catastrophic failure in Afghanistan continues to threaten the lives of Americans, Afghan allies and Christians who remain in hiding," Rogers said.
Rogers joined House and Senate Republicans to send a unified letter to President Biden asking him to outline his plan moving forward in Afghanistan.
"Instead of caving to an arbitrary deadline with the Taliban, President Biden should first guarantee that every American is accounted for and safely evacuated from Afghanistan," said Rogers. "The Biden Administration's catastrophic failure in Afghanistan made our nation look weak and not only emboldened our enemies, but empowered the Taliban with American military weapons, armored vehicles and state-of-the-art aircraft that was left behind.
"It is an international embarrassment and I will continue to press for answers from the Biden Administration and our military leaders," Rogers added.
