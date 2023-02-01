U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers joined House Republicans this week in voting to end lingering COVID-pandemic policies and procedures.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution to officially end the national emergency declaration issued by President Biden on March 13, 2020.
Last September, President Biden told "60 Minutes" that the pandemic was over, but has not yet ended emergency orders.
In an effort to revamp productivity by federal employees, House Republicans also passed the "SHOW UP Act" to return all federal employees back to their offices. Only one in three federal workers has returned to their office full-time, according to a Federal Times report in October.
"While most offices have reopened across the country, far too many federal offices have delayed full-time practices in Washington. As a result, we've received reports of lagging productivity among some federal agencies. The SHOW UP Act will ensure that the American people get the service they deserve from fully functional federal offices," said Rogers.
"The American people are tired of watching inflation skyrocket, as a result of overspending related to the COVID emergency declaration," he added. "It's time to officially end the emergency orders and vaccine mandates, so we can get America back on the right track and drive down the high prices."
House Republicans also passed the "Freedom for Healthcare Works Act," which would end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and prevent the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) from enacting similar rules. The mandate exacerbated healthcare staff shortages and placed undue burdens on healthcare workers.
Each bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.
