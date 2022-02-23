Congressman Hal Rogers is one of 93 Republican House members to have signed a letter requesting that the U.S. House of Representatives be opened to the public.
The letter, dated February 18, was sent to the House’s Sergeant At Arms asking to reopen the House side of the U.S Capitol Building.
The Senate side of the building already reopened and allows tours, according to the letter.
The House has been closed to the public since March 12, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release sent out by Rogers’ office Thursday, Rogers said that by signing the letter, he is saying it is time to fully reopen the Capitol Building.
His office quotes the letter, which says, “Congress is accountable to the American people, and the American people have a Constitutional right to be heard, to see their democracy in action, and to petition their leaders for redress of grievances. Unfortunately, Congress has lagged far behind the rest of America in reopening. Now more than ever, we must be proactive in building public trust and getting back to work.”
The letter further notes that U.S. Congress’s Office of the Attending Physician issued a guidance report on February 4 that says breakthrough infections among lawmakers and staff “have not led to hospitalizations, serious complications or death.”
Washington, D.C.’s mask mandate is planned to end on March 1.
The 93 who signed represent a little less than a quarter of the 435 members of the House.
Rogers has not been among the those Representatives who steadily refuse to wear masks in the building, although he made headlines earlier this month when he was called out by fellow Representative Joyce Beatty on social media for an incident that happened between the two while entering a subway at the Capitol complex.
Beatty said that she encountered Rogers when they were getting on, Rogers was not wearing a mask. Beatty asked Rogers to put his mask on. He reportedly poked the Democratic Representative in the back and told her to “Get on the train.”
She responded with “Don’t you ever touch me,” to which Rogers replied, “Kiss my a**.”
Rogers later apologized to Beatty, who is the chairperson for the Congressional Black Caucus.
On February 9, Rogers stated, “This afternoon, I met with Congresswoman Beatty to personally apologize. My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost.”
Beatty said she accepted Rogers’ public apology and was “moving on to the urgent priorities of my constituents and the Congressional Black Caucus.”
