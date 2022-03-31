It’s been a windy week in Pulaski County. And Wednesday night’s storms brought the gusts with gusto.
Fortunately, the damage done to the Pulaski County landscape was minimal.
Pulaski Emergency Management/911 Director Aaron Ross said that he wasn’t made aware of any significant damage resulting from the winds, which, according to the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky., were up around 40 miles per hour at peak in Somerset.
“We had plenty of trampolines gone this morning,” said Ross. In another case, a carport went over a house on Ky. 837 in northern Pulaski — no injuries and no major damage to the home, he said. “No real structural damage to any homes that I’ve been made aware of. Some roof damage to some barns, some houses, but that was all cosmetic.”
He also observed that there were some power outages and the normal amount of downed limbs and such resulting from the weather event Wednesday night into the early Thursday morning hours.
Ross said he checked the Mesonet weather monitoring station around Northern Elementary, and actually found a gust up around 50 miles per hour; sustained winds were in the 30s, he said.
“That’s one location in Pulaski County (and) doesn’t count for hilltops and stuff like that,” he said. “I’m sure it could have been higher in different locations.”
Of course, entering the spring season, storms that bring winds heavy enough to result in tornadoes will be on many people’s minds, and Ross has been at the forefront of making sure people will stay alerted. After a test of sirens in late 2021 showed four of the 16 in Pulaski County as not properly sounding, the county is working on replacing outdated sirens.
“With the city, we’ve been doing a few tests over the past several months,” he said. “What we’re looking at is, we’re testing them, seeing what works and what doesn’t work, and doing repairs and testing them again, doing repairs and testing them again. ... (Maintenance personnel) has all of them working except a couple of them are extremely dated and they don’t make parts for them anymore, so it’s those that (the county) is looking at replacing.”
National Weather Service meteorologist Brandon Bonds said his office received reports of downed trees in Pulaski County. He noted that more severe storms were toward the south, around middle Tennessee, but Pulaski County received the most rainfall of the eastern Kentucky area, at .83 inches of rain.
Winds were a big factor last weekend — particularly an issue during Saturday’s Shamrock Shuffle 5K on Saturday — but Bonds said things should be quiet until the weekend, when there’s some potential for frost or below-freezing temperatures Friday into Saturday. The next significant rainfall is likely not to arrive until about the middle of next week.
The past week also saw major temperature fluctuations — cool, then very warm, and back to chilly by Thursday. It will stay that way Friday, but things will warm up into next week, said Bonds.
