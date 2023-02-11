Can you already smell the delicious aromas in the air? Are you salivating at the thought of trying the best home-cooked cuisine from around Pulaski County?
Then you might know it’s almost time for the 2023 Rotary International Dinner.
An annual favorite event locally, the International Dinner — held by the Somerset-Pulaski Morning Rotary Club — is scheduled to take place Saturday, March 4, at 6 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset.
And it’s worth reminding people to get their tickets now — because they tend to be hotter than the delectable dishes representing cultures from around the world that one finds at the dinner.
“I was just talking to Mete (Sergin), who’s in charge of (lining up the cooks), and he is finalizing the list this weekend,” said Lindsay Shrum, International Dinner committee chair for the Morning Rotary Club, “but it’s looking like we’re going to have around 30 to 32 countries again. We are making a few little changes, but nothing too serious, just trying to make sure everybody is happy with all the food. That’s our focus always, the food and sharing the culture we have here in this community with everyone.”
Every year, people from different national origins and cultures from around the globe who are located here in Pulaski County and the Lake Cumberland area bring food representing their traditions to a large buffet-style setting. Those who attend can try as much as they like, often going back for multiple helpings — until the food runs out.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. March 4, with the program starting at 6 p.m., and dinner begins shortly after. As always, proceeds are split between local Rotary projects and those being done internationally.
“We’re going to share a little bit at the dinner about what international projects we’ve been working on, but locally we’re also working with Rotary Youth Leadership Academy and sending students to that,” said Shrum. “We work on local ramp builds and help support those. We do a lot of different things.”
Current Morning Rotary Club President Tammy Cranfill added to that, noting that she hopes the community will continue to come out and support the event.
“Our little-club-that-can tries to use the funds raised in a judicious way,” she said. “We are currently supporting women with children who are refugees in Poland. We’re planning an immediate response to try and send money to Turkey. We really work hard as a club to do things internationally, but also at home, we have our signature ramp project that we do (to help accessibility for those in wheelchairs and similarly differently abled). We’re proud of that as well as supporting all the other community activities.”
Tickets can be obtained by contacting the Rotary Club through their Facebook page, “Somerset-Pulaski Morning Rotary Club,” or the event page, “2023 Rotary International Dinner.”
Right now, sponsorships are for sale, and individual ticket sales will begin in the next two weeks, said Shrum.
A sponsorship table (with eight tickets) is $900, a half-table (four tickets) is $565, and a sponsorship with no tickets is $350. Individual tickets are $75 each.
Said Cranfill, “I think (what makes the event popular) is the recognition of the diversity that we have within our little community and how blessed we are to have so many people from different cultural backgrounds that contribute to our community, not to mention the good food. There’s always the battle over whether the baklava is the favorite or something else.”
“It’s such a unique event, and it’s really neat to see in our small area of Kentucky,” added Shrum. “We have such a diverse culture and it’s fun to share that with everyone. I think everybody looks forward to getting a little taste of the world right here in our hometown.”
