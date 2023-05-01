In Louisville this Saturday, you can see the "Run for the Roses." At Lee's Ford Marina, you can be part of the "Run for the Children."
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Southern Kentucky will be holding a special fundraising event, "Run for the Children," Saturday at the Harbor Restaurant.
It's a chance to watch the 149th Kentucky Derby with friends, dress up in your favorite fancy hat, and do it all for a great cause — helping an organization that works to protect some of the most vulnerable members of society.
The event will last from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Amy Marcum, Executive Director for CASA of Southern Kentucky, said that after launching in this area in 2019, followed quickly after by the arrival of COVID-19, there really hadn't been a good opportunity for a fundraiser for the organization.
"I wanted a fundraiser that we could do annually," said Marcum. "We're a 501(c)(3), a non-profit ... and no one here in town does anything on Derby Day."
Marcum mentioned the Lake Cumberland Performing Arts' Derby Eve Gala, and said that it was not held this year in the hopes of making CASA's event even more successful.
"I'm forever grateful for that," said Marcum. She also noted that the talked to the City of Somerset and being told they weren't planning anything specifically on Derby Day (the Maker's Mill downtown is holding an event that day), so in August of last year, she started making plans for the soirée that Derby fans can attend this this weekend.
The event is a private party, so the Harbor will be closed to normal business. Cost is $100 per ticket.
CASA is also selling sponsorships — Platinum for $2,000, Gold for $1,000, and a Silver level for $500.
To buy tickets or sponsorships, or for more info, email Marcum at amarcum@casasky.org, or call 606-425-5000.
There will be live musical entertainment on the Harbor's outside deck, heavy hors d'oeuvres on which to munch, and of course all the races on the television. QR codes will be available to use the TwinSpires betting app to take part in the Derby fun on your phone.
There will also be a silent auction as part of the festivities, and prizes for Best Dressed Male and Best Hat for Female. And there will be a signature drink for the occasion, a "spin-off of a Mint Julep" with Four Roses Bourbon. Sponsorships come with a certain amount of free tickets; for regular tickets, you can buy the drink at the cash bar.
"The Harbor donated their wait staff, cook staff and their venue to us as a sponsorship," said Marcum. "Performance (Foodservice) is donating all the food for our event."
CASA of Southern Kentucky is committed to recruiting, training and supervising volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in Pulaski and Rockcastle County's Family Court.
"Your support of 'Run for the Children' will enable CASASKY to continue our important work among the community's most vulnerable," said Marcum. "... Any child that has a dependency, abuse or neglect petition filed in Family Court in Rockcastle or Pulaski County, the judge can assign a CASA volunteer."
Marcum added that the organization's biggest need right now is more volunteers — "We only have five right now" — so those interested in helping the cause are encouraged to offer their time and efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.