East Mt. Vernon Street was filled with runners eager to get some ice cream as part of the Lickety Split 350 Yard Dash Friday evening in downtown Somerset. Participants began at the Fountain Square in Somerset and could run, walk, saunter, or move down East Mount Vernon to the Lake Cumberland Farmer’s Market at the Citizens National Bank Pavilion, just a couple of blocks away — but it appeared that plenty of people were in a hurry to get the Dairy Queen banana splits that awaited at the end. See more in Tuesday's Commonwealth Journal.