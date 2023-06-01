What started as a small inquiry from God’s Food Pantry Executive Director Brenda Russell to SPEDA President/CEO Chris Girdler has turned into a massive vision to help those in need find a helping hand.
Russell attended Thursday’s Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) board meeting to thank them for their help for getting her vision of the OakPointe Center off the ground.
Last week, Russell announced that the center had received almost $1 million in grant money from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to remove asbestos from the former Palm Beach factory building which sits on Bourne Avenue.
OakPointe is envisioned to be a community center that could provide services for feeding, clothing, education, medical assistance and other resources for families who need help getting on their feet and getting out of the cycle of generational poverty.
As the saying goes, it is not intended to be a “hand out” but a “hand up.”
Using Covington’s Life Learning Center as a model, Russell said the future OakPointe Center would be about “empowerment, not entitlement.”
“We would work with people who wanted to move forward in their lives, but [it would be] empowerment with compassion. … Our goal is also to protect the assets and resources that we have in Pulaski County and make sure that we are taking care of our corner of the world without trying to reach out and pull the rest of the world in and being a drain on our resources,” Russell said.
While the vision is grand, it’s true that Russell wouldn’t have come this far had SPEDA and Girdler not provided her an opportunity in purchasing the Palm Beach building.
Girdler told SPEDA members that the project started with Russell reaching out to him looking for storage space for the Our Place distribution center.
Our Place serves as a warehouse and distribution site for other community organizations and non-profits to collect needed goods which are then given out wherever needed. It is a regional center, and serves only other organizations such as churches or schools.
One example of that was providing items to organizations in western Kentucky after the devastating tornadoes that destroyed thousands of homes.
Our Place gets its items – such as bedding, appliances and clothing – as donations from businesses like Amazon.
Girdler said Russell came to him asking if he knew of a place where they could store extra goods since their warehouse building was overflowing.
“She wasn’t asking if SPEDA had storage space. She was asking ‘Do you know of any businessmen or women in the community who have storage space?’” Girdler said.
As SPEDA owned Palm Beach but wasn’t using it, he suggested allowing Russell and Our Place to store their items there for free.
“One thing led to another,” Girdler said, and SPEDA ended up selling the building to God’s Food Pantry.
Now, as the owner of the 45,000-square-foot facility, the non-profit organization could consider branching out into other avenues.
However, the building needed a lot of work to make it fit for use, and the discovery that it had asbestos within it didn’t help. With an eye on needing funding, Russell applied for the EPA grant.
“They told us that we had a less than 25% chance of getting that grant, and [it was] probably even smaller than that because we are a non-profit, not a municipality or a local government,” Russell said. “I was cautioned through the whole entire process not to get my hopes up.”
Grant funding will be held through the Lake Cumberland Area Development District, Russell said, and funds will start to be accessible after September 1.
But even with the $1 million on its way, the building will still require even more funding to get it up to speed.
The next goal, Russell said, will be to work on the roof of the building. She will need to find another $500,000 or so for that, because it cannot be covered through this grant.
“Sadly or gladly, take your pick,” Russell said. “There was a little part of us that was hoping there was asbestos in the roof. However, that was not meant to be, and so it couldn’t go as part of this EPA grant.”
But the fact that CenterPointe has received funding has opened other doors, she said. Other entities have reached out with interest to partner with her simply because the grant makes the center more viable.
