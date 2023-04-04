A Pulaski stop was on the schedule for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles, as he and his campaign turned up at Big City Pizza in Somerset on Monday.
Quarles is facing 11 other candidates in the May primary, including Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft and Mike Harmon.
Quarles said the Somerset stop was part of his attempt to visit all 120 counties before the May 16 primary.
“With 12 people in primary, combined with a low voter turnout, which we know will happen – we think the turnout’s going to be around 20 to 22% – we think there’s only going to be about 300,000 to 325,000 vote on election night statewide, and so we think that are the campaign that has a natural base: farmers of Kentucky,” Quarles said of his chances to come out ahead from the crowded field. “I’ve been there for them [farmers] for the past eight years as Ag Commissioner, and now I’m here for them as a candidate for governor. I will be an advocate for rural Kentucky once elected.”
Like Cameron and Harmon, Quarles currently serves in a state-level office, with Cameron being the Attorney General and Harmon the Kentucky State Auditor.
Quarles said his time in the Ag office has prepared him for the governor’s seat. He noted that the Agricultural department was the second-largest office in state government, behind only the governor’s office.
As the Ag office leader, Quarles said he has overseen 150-plus programs, with one of his major focuses being a look at easing food insecurity for lower-income families.
“I believe that we have proven to Kentuckians that we have the ability to run a large state-wide organization, scandal-free,” he said. “We cut the budget five times during my administration, and we’re doing more with less.”
While possibly “scandal-free,” Quarles has had to face litigation in the form of Governor Andy Beshear suing him in his capacity as ag commissioner – as well as Senate President Robert Stivers, House Speaker David Osborne and Mark Lynn, who was named the chair of the Kentucky State Fair board after Kentucky legislatures passed a bill that removed the governor’s ability to name a board chair, giving that right to the ag commissioner.
Quarles called the lawsuit “a waste of time and a waste of taxpayer money,” and said he believed it would be resolved this year. A judge ruled in 2021 that the bill was unconstitutional, but the suit is currently undergoing an appeals process.
“I want to be a governor that works with our legislature and doesn’t sue them left and right,” Quarles stated.
As ag commissioner, one of Quarles’ jobs was to oversee the production of hemp in the state – “There’s no one better versed than myself on hemp production,” he said – which is why one of his campaign platforms is to also look into the possibility of allowing medical marijuana use and production.
“I’m against the legalization of recreational use marijuana,” Quarles said, but does want to see a “very narrow framework for cannabis,” meaning he wants to see a plan for medical usage that works closely with law enforcement and focuses on “responsible” use.
“We know there’s a lot of Kentuckians self-medicating, and my mom passed away from cancer 10 years ago last week. I know there’s a lot of people out there with chronic illness, pain issues, that are self medicating,” Quarles said.
“We need to give them a legal route that is safe. This is about medicine. Let’s treat it like medicine. This needs to be between the doctor and the patient. This is not going down to the nearest dispensary because you stubbed your toe. This is about medicine. That also means we don’t need to be taxing it.”
Quarles also said he wanted to focus on improving education within the state, both for young students and on the postsecondary level.
“Somewhere along the line, someone told our school children they need to be a doctor or a lawyer when you grow up. And looking back, that was such a misguided statement,” Quarles said. “We need to be producing welders, electricians, plumbers, HVAC [technicians] – there’s a welding school in Kentucky that every month there’s a 20-year-old student who’s starting salary is $100,000 a year. And that’s what employers want.
“I want to be an education governor,” he continued. “I’m the only one running that has a doctorate in education. I’ve got seven college degrees that I’ve earned over the years. When it comes to our education platform… we want to return that dignity of work to the classroom, starting in middle school.”
Quarles also said he had a plan to promote and encourage teachers, pointing out that not only has he been a teacher, his mother was a life-long educator.
“We have superb teachers in Kentucky, and they’re trying to do two things. They’re trying to teach, and they’re trying to raise other people’s kids. I’m going to be an advocate for discipline reform in the classroom. … If there’s a persistent problem child that a teacher’s unable to discipline, it takes away from the education opportunities from the other folks, in that school system. If I ever acted up in school, the punishment at home was a lot worse than what I got in the classroom. A lot of students don’t have that structure when they go home at night.”
Quarles continued: “We need to put an emphasis on retaining and recruiting teachers in our school systems. That means a fully funded pension. It also means that we want to create a classroom environment where teachers feel inspired instead of having to deal with compliance issues all the time. And then also – I’ll say it publicly – I think it’s time for our school teachers to get a pay increase. State employees just got a 6% increase this year, they got 8% last year, and I think we need to be investing in education.”
Other issues that Quarles said he finds important are those of drug abuse and recovery. “I believe that we should put drug dealers behind bars, and work with the Kentucky General Assembly that if someone is caught selling fentanyl that results in deaths, that it should be an option to criminally prosecute them for murder.”
At the same time, Quarles said he believes in second chances for those who have become addicted to drugs, and he wants to work with the general assembly to provide more recovery resources.
Quarles also said he was against mandatory vaccination, saying school-age shots should be a personal choice.
He noted that he has been endorsed by Kentucky Right to Life, and is a defender of the Second Amendment.
