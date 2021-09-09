Twenty years ago this Saturday, 8:46 a.m.
That’s when the first plane collided with the World Trade Center’s North Tower in New York City -- and the world changed.
Those of a certain age remember it well, the images, the emotions, the horror burned into the memory. Yet there have now been multiple classes of young people make it all the way through their high school years, born too late to have any recollection of September 11, 2001.
“I remember more than anything the solitude,” said Doug Baker, Chief of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT). He noted what firefighters endured on that day, the difficult circumstances they were put in, and that feeling of being overwhelmed by the devastation. “And one thing after that was the patriotism we saw everywhere. That’s gone away now in a lot of ways. Regardless of your political affiliation or anything, I think a lot of people have forgotten what it’s like to be an American. We’ve got the best of everything.”
And that includes first responders and those who serve their country.
For the fifth year, an annual memorial service will be held this Saturday, September 11, here in Somerset, at the site of the SRT headquarters at 123 Stigall Drive, behind the Mellow Mushroom restaurant.
“It will be kind of a joint first responder-military remembrance for the veterans and the people who served and are still serving,” said Baker.
As part of the ceremony, there is expected to be:
* A keynote speech from retired Col. Jimmy Allen, currently of Bowling Green, originally of Grayson County, Ky. Allen went to school with local retired teacher Don Elmore, and has a unique connection to the events of 9/11.
“(He) was at the Pentagon on September 11,” said Baker. “When he was assigned to the Pentagon, he was the Public Affairs Officer for the Secretary of the Army and the Army Chief of Staff. He was in the building at that time (when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon), and he’s going to tell his story.”
* Words from Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, City of Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, and City of Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson, as well as Clarence Floyd, chaplain for the American Legion Post No. 38.
* The American Legion Post 38 Honor Guard will give a 21-gun salute and play “Taps,” and Bart Davidson will play the bagpipes.
* A flag-lowering ceremony will take place to honor those who lost their lives in the line of service.
Baker said that they want to honor U.S. military veterans, no matter the era in which they served, and “especially those that are still serving.”
He added that he’s been working with Army Sgt. First Class Brad Armentrout, who has started a local chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army, a non-profit, which helps veterans (learn more at ausa.org), and he’s been “instrumental” in organizing the event, said Baker.
Also, Baker said they want to showcase the 9/11 Memorial on the site -- a piece of steel from the World Trade Center North Tower, claimed after September 11, 2001. The beam has been located there at the SRT headquarters for several years now, one of very few in the region, and Baker wants to get the word out that it’s there to be seen, observed up close, even touched. It still belongs to the Port Authority of New York but was granted to Somerset on the condition that it be displayed where the public can see it.
“I’m still shocked at the number of people who don’t know it is (here in Somerset),” said Baker. “So we’re trying to promote that too.”
The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. People are asked to park at the Mellow Mushroom parking lot, as there is limited parking at the site, but there will be golf cart shuttles running back and forth to provide assistance.
There will be refreshments, including coffee and doughnuts, said Baker. The event is likely to last about an hour.
It’s a solemn occasion, but also one that recognizes the good in those who stepped forward to help others during one of the most difficult times in this nation’s history. As such, Baker and those who have helped make this possible are looking forward to the ceremony -- in the world of first responders and the military, 9/11 is almost a “sacred day,” noted Baker.
“More than anything, we just invite everybody to come out and try to remember the people that lost their lives that day and since,” said Baker. “(The ceremony) has grown a little bit every year.”
