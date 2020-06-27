Step outside. Stretch. Breathe in some of that ... Saharan air?
The effects of the Saharan Air Layer hit Pulaski County on Saturday, making for a hazy shade of summer — though the effects weren't too noticeable if you were on the ground in a low-lying area.
"Mostly what we're seeing is visibility restrictions down to several miles," said Pete Geogerian, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky. "Visibility definitely got a lot worse. We're talking in the two-to-five-mile range. For the most part, that won't affect driving so much, but for those in the aviation community, that would be a concern for them."
You might even feel a little grit in the air.
"Over in the Charleston (West Virginia) area, (there are reports of) a little bit of dirt or dust residue once the rain dries up," said Geogerian. "It evaporates and leaves a little big of reside behind."
He added, "Most of this is coming from a southwesterly direction."
As reported by the Associated Press, the mass of extremely dry and dusty air known as the Saharan Air Layer forms over the Sahara Desert and moves across the North Atlantic every three to five days from late spring to early fall, peaking in late June to mid-August, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It can occupy a roughly two-mile thick layer in the atmosphere, the agency said.
But the cloud hit the Caribbean earlier this past week with a size and concentration that experts say hasn’t been seen in half a century, according to the Associated Press. People there were advised to stay indoors and use air filters if they have one.
Geogerian noted that the Saharan Air Layer "typically doesn't reach this far into the U.S. with this much concentration," so as to notice the haze in rural Kentucky. "It takes a specific set of weather patterns to get this stuff to come in and to maintain this higher concentration. Crossing an ocean, you're going to wind up losing some concentration as it gets farther away from the source. It just worked out this year where the higher concentration penetrated (deeper) into the country that it normally does."
The effects were expected to ease up by Saturday evening, but could reappear Sunday, said Geogerian.
"The other issue we're looking at (Sunday) is a decent amount of rain, so visibility will be restricted from the rain as much as the dust," he said. "Graduelly, we'll be seeing less (haze) with each successive day, starting (Sunday)."
He added that the Kentucky Department for Public Health did issue an air quality warning for Saturday and Sunday, where members of sensitive groups could experience breathing difficulties, though "the general public would not be affected."
