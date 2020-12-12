As a writer, Jeff Salter is nothing if not prolific. Some aspiring authors battle to write one book in their lives. Salter, of Pulaski County, has 20 published titles to his name.
“It’s difficult to remember a time when I didn’t write — I’ve been expressing myself on paper since grammar school,” said Salter. “... My first ‘publication’ was in a high school literary anthology and I received my first regional contest award as I graduated high school. From there, I lurched into photo-journalism and then editing (newspapers). My first expensive purchase with my own hard-earned money was a brand new Smith-Corona Electra 120 typewriter which I bought early in my HS senior year — for $175. That’s how serious I was about writing!”
Salter came to Somerset in 2006, taking an early retirement so his wife Denise could live near her elderly parents, Charles and Rita Williams. Born in Mississippi, Salter has lived in Illinois, Georgia (twice), Louisiana (thrice), Iowa, New Mexico, and California. He also spent nearly a year of his time in the Air Force on a remote tour at Thule Air Base in N.W. Greenland, inside the Arctic Circle. He earned a Masters Degree in Library Science at LSU, and spent 30 years in that profession before coming to here from Louisiana.
In that retirement period, Salter turned to the typewriter -- or its more technologically modern equivalents -- and took up novel writing. However, prose wasn’t necessarily his first love.
“I always considered myself primarily a poet,” he said. “Over the years, I’ve written around 1200 poems, had some 120 published in various places, and won over three dozen poetry awards (including many cash prizes). A few of those awards were with national level contests. I had also messed around with short stories – off and on – but poetry was really my ‘thing’ for several decades.”
Nevertheless, with more time on his hands, Salter found himself doing something he first attempted in high school -- writing a novel.
“After completing seven novel manuscripts in the first five years of my retirement – and trying (unsuccessfully) for about two years to secure a literary agent, plus about two years trying to win a significant fiction contest – I was fortunate to receive a publishing contract from Astraea Press for my seventh novel,” said Salter. “Later renamed Clean Reads, this is a small, independent, royalty, publishing outfit that releases fiction titles in E-formats first … with print formats to follow if sufficient sales develop. But in all other ways, it’s traditional publishing, wherein they pay for the editing and proofing stages, the cover art, the formatting and uploading, and all other related expenses.”
Clean Reads has published 11 of Salter’s solo titles -- such as “The Overnighter’s Secrets,” “The Ghostess and Mister Muir,” and “Cowboy Ambushed in Time” -- and one of his short stories in an anthology. He’s also secured contracts with Dingbat Publishing, which has released three novels and one novella, plus a short story anthology co-authored with his brother Charles, and with TouchPoint Press, through which he has five solo fiction titles, including two novels.
“I know many authors who publish their own work. Some do their own editing – which I consider a potential problem – but some hire out their editing. Some design their own covers – which, in some cases, is visually evident to the reader – but many hire cover artists,” he said. “The most significant trade-offs are outlay vs. control. If the author wants total control of her/his manuscript, then they’d better dig into their own pockets and pay for that privilege. When we authors accept a publishing contract, however, we lose a significant amount of the control – over timetable, editing stages (and decisions), cover details, etc. – but all the costs of that production cycle are absorbed by the publisher.”
Salter said that narrowly-defined genres aren’t the way to go anymore -- people want genre hybrids (think a romance-meets-western, or sci-fi-meets-gothic) and that’s what he tends to focus on as an author. Appropriate for someone with such a diverse and well-traveled background.”Some are romantic comedies, some are screwball comedies, some are romantic suspense, some feature action/adventure, some have elements of science fiction, etc.,” he said. “I have at least one ghost story, and there are two titles (so far) in my series with a time-traveling cowboy. If I have to state a preferred genre to write, I guess it would be my screwball romantic comedies. They are fun to write and I sometimes laugh as I’m composing scenes or ialogue.”Appropriately, he draws inspiration from all over. Some stories are “born out of dream snippets;” some come to him in his truck, others in the shower.
“Many of my stories began as simple ‘what if?’ questions. While watching one of my favorite old movies – the 1947 classic, ‘The Ghost and Mrs. Muir,’ I got to thinking, ‘What if the ghost was a FEMALE (from an earlier era) and the person moving into the haunted place was a young male?’ Thus began my spooky tale, ‘The Ghostess and MISTER Muir’,” he said. “In that story, I re-purposed nearly all the names of people and places in that film.”
Coming up with ideas is one thing. Sitting down and putting them on paper is quite another -- and quite a challenge.
“It’s complex and difficult work writing 90,000 words that smoothly convey plot and sub-plots, with realistic characters and believable dialogue. But among the biggest obstacles are time, scheduling, and concentration,” said Salter. “With noise in the house, I can’t concentrate. With external obligations to deal with, it carves up my day into small chunks of time that don’t allow me to “settle in” to my story. If I have a lot on my mind, or several stressors working on my emotions, it’s difficult to clear away that clutter to re-immerse myself in the story and characters ...
“This may sound odd, but I believe you also need to be in the proper mood to write what you’re supposed to be working on,” he added. “If, for example, you’re writing a screwball comedy and you’re in the middle of a sour disposition (for whatever reason), it’s doubtful you can effectively work with those comedic characters in their amusing situations.”
Salter has a new book out under the name “J.S. Salter” from TouchPoint Press called “The Yuletide Caper” -- yes, just in time for the holidays, it’s a Christmas-themed read about a hard-luck pair trying to sneak into a Tennessee nursing home over a freezing weekend to get a warm bed and warmer meals. The book came out at the end of November and is available over Amazon in paperback or for an e-reader.
Also released by Salter in recent months is “Cowboy Ambushed in Time,” volume two in the “Rose Roamer: Time Traveler” series, These and the rest of Salter’s titles can be found at http://tinyurl.com/AuthorJeff, or at https://www.amazon.com/J.-L.-Salter/e/B00D4F1YTE.
For Salter, as for many authors, writing is a labor of love. The words don’t always come easily onto the page from one’s imagination, but out they must come nonetheless -- and once they do, that’s when the magic happens.
“I’m not sure ‘enjoy; is a term I’d use to describe my draw to writing. It’s more of a need I feel to commit to paper (well, computer screen) the content rattling around in my noggin’,” said Salter. “The reward – the gratification – (for me) comes when something I’ve written evokes a reaction in a reader. That reaction could be just about any emotion on the spectrum, but if my writing has made you laugh, cry, cheer, or caused your heart to race… then I know I’ve done my job properly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.