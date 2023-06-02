One of Willy Wonka’s golden tickets pales in comparison to what the tickets at Sample of Somerset could get you.
It was a hot, hot day Thursday, but Pulaski Countians were not dissuaded. Attendees could get tickets and exchange those tickets for a sample of food, beverages, or some other item from one of many vendors there in Judicial Center Square.
The event was for a good cause too: Operation Angel Care, a countywide initiative with hopes to ensure every child gets a gift for Christmas.
Around $3,000 was raised for the effort through tickets and vendor spaces sold at Thursday’s event.
Originally begun years ago by what was then known as Clear Channel Radio, the program was embraced by the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club who donate time, money, and resources to get every child, naughty or nice, a good gift to unwrap come Christmas Day.
Sample of Somerset kicks off the donation season for Angel Care and helps get a nice chunk of change to kiddos in need.
“We get about 1,200 donations every year,” said Wynona Padgett of the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club.
It appeared for a moment that Thursday’s Sample of Somerset would be held under a storm, but the weather changed right before starting time.
“The rain came in as some people were setting up, and then it went away which is awesome,” said Padgett. “I think that’s really made it an evening where people can come out and enjoy it. Last year we had a rainstorm right in the middle of the event, so we were lucky to get it early this time.”
Inflatables provided by Citizens National Bank were covered in kids, and the plaza fountain gave them some respite from the heat.
Playing music spanning multiple genres, Coyote Waits provided live music for the event for the third year in a row. Comprising guitarist CJ Holbrook, bassist Allen Marcum, drummer Zac Raynes, and singer Lisa VanOver-Hall, the band donates their music free-of-charge, and they also play the annual Zombie Walk.
There were returning vendors Thursday who had been there many times before, but there were also some newbies who were excited to show off their wares and help out a good cause.
Among the newcomers was Sunny’s Succulents who was selling out of a mustard ’79 Volkswagen Bus named Sunny.
Sunny can be seen in the Lifetime movie filmed in Somerset “Night Lily.”
Owner Jami Tohill sold them with her bestie Samantha Stykes. She said she wanted to sell something “eclectic” and succulents were her go-to due to their popularity and low maintenance.
“It’s really hard to kill a succulent,” Tohill said with a laugh.
The succulents Sunny’s sold were a bit unusual, though, as they were sitting in coffee cups rather than traditional flower pots.
“We got donations of people’s coffee cups, because there’s always extra laying around,” she said. “We added the succulents, and here we are.”
Tohill said they’d gathered around 200 from Somerset residents in preparation for Sample of Somerset.
Sprinkles Homebaked was another newcomer. Owner Kathya Sanchez always had a passion for baking and started her shop in the midst of COVID.
“I do a lot of custom cakes and treats and helado,” she said.
She also makes tres leche cakes and chocoflan along with artisan cookies that she gave out with her husband Umberto.
The couple said they were excited to help out kids come Christmas via Operation Angel Care.
Jobie Bradley is a an artist who loves to draw comic book characters, particularly Spider-Man and Venom. His booth was decorated with art he had drawn over the 9 months he’d been working professionally.
“I’ve drawn my whole life, but I just started selling it for money,” he said. “I just came in to sell some artwork and vend. Now I’ve been an artist down here at the Cooper Building too.”
Jade Ellis, owner of A Bazaar Universe, had a wide selection of crystals that she vended along with Reanne Acridge. This wasn’t her first year at Sample, but she was a newbie in what she was offering — a tray of smoothie samples perfect for a hot, sticky day.
“We recently opened the smoothie bar in the back of the shop,” said Ellis. “So this year we got samples, and we got crystals.”
A Bazaar Universe is located next to the Virginia, and their new smoothie bar called Blissed Be was special, according to Ellis, because the smoothies were all made with “real food.”
“Real mangos, real pineapples. There’s nothing in there other than what it says on the menu,” said Ellis. “There’s a lot of love in it. That’s something I tell the employees that we actively think about how much we love the people that are getting it and that it’s going to make them feel good. So when they’re making them, they’re having a good time … I’m really, really blessed and blissed to do what I do.”
Jennifer Andrews is the general manager of the Somerset location of Slim Chickens and she manned the booth with Baylee Eaker. Andrews says Slim Chickens is known for their southern hospitality, and their booth offered chicken tenders along with their homemade Slim Sauce and ranch. A chain restaurant, Slim Chickens was far from a newcomer to Sample, having visited the event two times prior.
“It’s for the kids,” said Andrews. “We believe in that, and we believe in community and giving back. Any kind of event, we like to be a part of, because we’re really big on community.”
Padgett thanked Don Franklin Somerset Family of Dealerships for their sponsorship as well as the members of the Women’s Club.
“Without the girls doing all the work in the club, it would never get done,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.