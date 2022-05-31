On Thursday, come take a bite out of some of the best Pulaski County has to offer.
“A Sample of Somerset” returns this Thursday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m. — hopefully at the Judicial Center Plaza, though weather conditions may change that location.
One way or another, those taking part will have the chance to try a small portion of food or drink from as many as 19 different “tasting partners” at the event, being held for the fifth time in its current form. Tickets cost a dollar apiece (or get 12 for $10), and allow you to try one sample per ticket.
To explain its popularity, Wynona Padgett of the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club (SJWC), the non-profit community group holding the event, notes that for one thing, it’s not a bad way to get dinner — especially if you’re interested in experiencing something new.
“It’s a really good bargain, especially if you get the $10 deal; you get 12 samples and that’s usually way more than people would eat for dinner anyway,” said Padgett. “It also gives them an opportunity to try places they might not have tried. For instance, MJ’s Casual Dining will be with us this time, Somerset Asian Market will be with us, The Flower Pot. Those are businesses a lot of people may not have tried yet.
“One of our marketing points we give to businesses when go to talk to them, especially if it’s a new restaurant or new place that has coffee or baked goods, something like that a lot of people may not know where you are or what you have, (is that) this gives you an opportunity to get your product out to maybe somebody that might not have tried it on their own,” she added.
This years’ tasting partners include 10 that are new to offering samples at the event: Body Fuel Nutrition, Cakey’s, Charred Oak Grill, MJ’s Casual Dining, Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, Starbucks (the standalone store), Somerset Asian Market, The Flower Pot, The Sweet Tooth Booth, and Serendipity at the Orange Door.
Returning are Amon’s Sugar Shack, Chick-fil-A, Diamondz & Divaz Catering, Gold Star Chili, Koffee Pig, Kroger Marketplace, Pepsi-Cola, Sassy Spoon Catering, and Slim Chickens.
It’s the most tasting partners the event has had in some time, noted Padgett, and she’s thrilled to have them on board.
A number of non-profit organizations and other vendors will also be set up around the square for the event.
There will be free activities for kids, like inflatable slides and face painting by Juanita Lawson, sponsored by Judge Katie Slone.
Live music will be performed by band Coyote Waits, which has played this event and the Zombie Walk in recent years — “Everybody loves them,” said Padgett. “They have such a good variety of music” — and Looney Tunez Entertainment will also providing DJ music.
Water will be provided by the Kentucky Wildlands. Title sponsor is Don Franklin Somerset Family of Dealerships (which will have five new vehicles on site).
Padgett noted that the weather is looking “iffy” at this time and should it be stormy, the event will be moved inside at the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center on South Central Avenue.
“Our goal is to keep it at the judicial plaza if at all possible because (Sample of Somerset) is much better when it’s outside, but we appreciate Rocky Hollow,” said Padgett. “It will be the same (if inside) — face-painting, all the food-tasting and vendors as downtown, just in the gym instead of outside.”
Padgett hopes people come out no matter what because the event is a key fundraiser for the civic group. All the money goes to benefit Operation Angel Care, which is the SJWC’s effort to get Christmas gifts for children of families in need during the holiday season.
“If we don’t have success with this (event), we have to try to come up with other fundraisers,” she said.
Vendors and non-profits open at 5 p.m.; sampling starts at 5:30 p.m.
“I think people just like the community feeling of the event,” said Padgett. “It’s a nice, laid-back event, nobody’s rushing, music playing. Normally, it’s a really nice sunny afternoon or evening. Fingers crossed and prayers made it is this time too.”
