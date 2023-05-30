The summer season begins in June — and the month itself will begin with one of Pulaski County's tastiest traditions.
A Sample of Somerset returns this Thursday, June 1, to the Judicial Center Plaza in downtown Somerset. The event gathers a number of local restaurants and other businesses together to provide smaller offerings of food and beverages that people can try, either to find out what that food is like or to enjoy a quick bite of something they already know they love.
"I think that people enjoy trying samples from different eateries, restaurants (and) bakeries," said Wynona Padgett of the Somerset Junior Woman's Club, which is again holding Sample of Somerset. "Sometimes it's something they may never even have heard of, especially with some of these newer ones that are joining us this year. I guarantee you, unless they're on Facebook, (people) probably haven't heard of some of them."
In all, there are 15 "tasting partners" taking part in this year's Sample of Somerset. As usual, there's a mix of new ones and familiar faces that people look forward to seeing at the event.
First-timers include Blissed Be from A Bazaar Universe, Cabela's Cake, MIXTO-Alimentos Multiculturales, Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service, Sprinkles HomeBaked, and Taste & See Baking Company.
ProTrade Hardware and BBQ Supply and Zaxby's will return to Sample of Somerset in 2023, joining others that have previously been part of the event in Gold Star Chili, Diamondz and Divaz, Koffee Pig, Pepsi Cola, Sassy Spoon Catering, Slim Chickens, and the Somerset Asian Market.
The idea is that those attending can buy tickets to exchange with the tasting partners for a sample of their food. Tickets cost a dollar apiece (or get 12 for $10), and allow you to try one sample per ticket.
This year, however, inflation has caught up with Sample of Somerset as it has almost every other area of today's economy, and Padgett noted that some tasting partners may require two tickets per sample.
"That's simply because of their cost and how much they think it's worth, a bigger sample," she said, pointing out Gold Star Chili as an example. "You could not get one of those chili cheese dogs anywhere near a dollar. So they thought that if they could get two tickets for that, that would work. Theirs is more like what you get full-sized than a sample."
There will also be other vendors, artists and non-profits on hand in addition to the food and beverages, and free inflatable slides, sponsored by Citizens National Bank. Coyote Waits will provide live music during the event as well, and there will be face painting for kids.
"It's going to be really warm, so we know that people will definitely need to dress appropriately, wear some sunscreen, because even in the early evening, that sun will be hot," said Padgett.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and will be over at 8 p.m. However, once a tasting partner runs out of food, they will shut their booth down, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Tickets can be bought with cash, check or credit/debit card.
Sample of Somerset is title sponsored by the Don Franklin Somerset Family of Dealerships. Contributing sponsor is Somerset Printing and Signs.
All the money goes to benefit Operation Angel Care, which is the SJWC’s effort to get Christmas gifts for children of families in need during the holiday season.
“If we don’t have success with this (event), we have to try to come up with other fundraisers,” she said."... This is our kick-off fundraiser every year. It obviously starts six months before Christmas, (when) we have to start doing our fundraising."
Supporting that cause is one of the main reason businesses take part in the event, noted Padgett, as well as simply getting out into the community.
"I think that it gives them an opportunity to reach people that have never heard of them or are not regular customers," said Padgett. "On the other hand, some of them will have regular customers that can't wait to try what they're bringing this year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.