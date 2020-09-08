Enter Sandmann.
Nick Sandmann, the former Covington Catholic student who most recently spoke as part of the Republican National Convention, is scheduled to appear in Somerset on Monday, September 14 for the opening of the Pulaski County Republican Party headquarters for the November election campaign.
He’ll be joined by representatives for Congressman Hal Rogers of Somerset and Sen. Mitch McConnell, whose reelection campaign recently hired Sandmann as a grassroots director.
“He is now a student at Transylvania University,” said Bill Turpen, chairman of the Pulaski County Republican Party, of Sandmann. “I think it’s a special treat. He’s very popular and got more popular at the Republican National Convention. He had an excellent speech.”
Sandmann became a notable figure as a high school junior in January 2019 after an incident at the Lincoln Memorial, involving an up-close interaction between the Kentucky youth and Native American activist Nathan Phillips. Sandmann sued and settled with multiple media outlets over the way he was portrayed, and the teen who became known while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat became a surprise hero to the GOP.
The headquarters for the November election will be at 647 West Highway 80, formerly West Somerset Pharmacy. As in 2019, when Rogers gathered support for the GOP state ticket at the headquarters’ opening, its only a temporary party hub.
Surprisingly, for an entity that’s as large and powerful in this county as it is, the Pulaski County Republican Party no longer has a full-time HQ. Turpen mentioned that it’s “not as expensive” that way, laughing about that being the fiscally conservative approach.
But the party still needs a place for its members to pick up campaign signs to show their support for Trump, who is running for a second term against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, and McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader running against Amy McGrath in Kentucky.
“We’ve had so many people wanting Trump and McConnell signs,” said Turpen. “We’re going to be giving them out.”
The event will be outdoors and free; Turpen asked people to bring their own chair, to help be socially distanced, and requested they wear masks for COVID-19 reasons.
There will also be music by Tim Minton, and food available for purchase from the Epic Meats food truck.
The event begins at 6 p.m. this coming Monday.
“There always seems to be more excitement for a presidential election,” said Turpen. “People tend to get out and vote; they want to say they voted for a particular candidate. ... There’ are a lot of Republicans in this county, and there’s a lot of excitement for President Trump, and also for Sen. McConnell.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.