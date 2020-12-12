Numerous cars, fire trucks, and decorated vehicles took part in the "Santa Cruise" Friday night in Burnside. Starting at City Hall on U.S. 27 and going through the neighborhoods of Burnside, the goal of the event was to spread some holiday cheer by going where people live despite not having a parade this year.
alert featured
'Santa Cruise' rolls through Burnside on Friday
- Commonwealth Journal
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Ricky Bolin, 56, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Wayne Shouse, age 85, of Bronston, Kentucky, passed away December 2, 2020. No services. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man killed in Thursday accident
- County school players named to Class 5A All-District Football Team
- Eubank woman gets more than 10 years in prison for meth conspiracy
- 4 more COVID-related deaths brings Pulaski's total to 29
- Trying to save a dream
- Man in custody, another being sought after shooting in Monticello
- Charred Oak Whiskey Grill brings creative dining concept to downtown Somerset
- 1 COVID-related death reported for Pulaski on Monday
- Two more Pulaskians die due to COVID-19
- Somerset man sentenced to two years in child abuse case
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.