A Somerset man has been charged with an array of offenses, including Wanton Endangerment of Police Officers, Fleeing or Evading Police and Criminal Mischief when he reportedly ran from law enforcement after having hit a building and a vehicle.
Isaac Luke Dunlap, 20, was also charged with Driving on a DUI Suspended License, Reckless Driving, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence and Speeding 26 MPH or More Than the Speed Limit.
According to a citation from the Somerset Police Department, officers had received two calls in the early hours of Saturday morning on two hit-and-run complaints involving a red older model Ford F150.
The first was a report that a red pickup had run off the road and struck a stationary semi at the intersection of W. Ky. 80 and Ringgold Road. The second was a report of damage to the building of the north location of Burger King.
The citation states that Officer Josh Sims spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspected truck traveling southbound on U.S. 27 around light 7. Sims observed that the back passenger-side tire was off of its rim, and that the vehicle was swerving.
Sims attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began, with other officers and deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office joining.
The vehicle initially stopped at traffic light 11, where Sims and Officer Nick Taylor approached and attempted to open the suspect’s door.
However, the suspect reportedly put the vehicle into drive and “took off at a high rate of speed, posing a significant danger to myself [Sims] and Officer Taylor to suffer serious physical injuries,” according to the citation.
The pursuit continued to Grand Central Blvd., where the vehicle traveled to Oak Hill Road and turned left toward Ky. 914.
The pursuit ended when the vehicle wrecked on Cumberland Parkway.
Sims noted that he returned to Burger King, where he saw damage to the building that he estimated to be more than $1,000.
The driver, reportedly identified as Dunlap, was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital to be checked out, where he was placed under arrest.
He remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.