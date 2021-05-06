"Sunday in the Park With George" was a beloved Steven Sondheim musical, but the City of Somerset can do him one better — by moving that date in the park up a day.
"Saturday in the Park" is the latest outdoor event planned by the City of Somerset, as a chance to get outside, get some exercise and fresh air, and get acquainted with the new-look Rocky Hollow Park downtown.
And as Kathy Perkins Townsend, Healthy Somerset Director for the City of Somerset, observed, Rocky Hollow is one of the community's greatest assets.
"It's like our own mini-Central Park," she said, referencing the New York landmark.
"Saturday in the Park" takes place this Saturday, May 8, from noon to 2 p.m., at Rocky Hollow Park, which has entrances located on South Central Avenue and South Main Street as it turns into Monticello Street. The event is free to the public and is family friendly, a good time for kids to go to the park and play as the school year winds down.
"We are doing a re-dedication of Rocky Hollow, promoting all the improvements down there, making it safe and convenient for our community to walk in," said Townsend.
Those improvements include things like re-paved walking trails and a new section of trail that connects the outdoor courts to the park (made possible by a $20,000 grant from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department); more attractive new bridges that were repaired after heavy rainfall washed them out last year; opening up more green space; and an updated disc golf course with newly-painted disc golf equipment and new signage to be installed soon.
"We had a lot of brush down there. It was dark; we have more lighting now," said Townsend of the former condition of the park. "It's more open, safer for you to walk through and bring your kids. We're trying to get the community out walking more."
That's part of the mission of the city's Healthy Somerset program, which encourages exercise and habits promoting wellness through efforts like this one. And Townsend said that the park is "a huge part" of that mission, as are others throughout the community.
"We're trying to do more contests ... (and) trying to get people out downtown," she said. "We're going to start promoting lots of the pocket parks around Somerset. We have a lot of parks people don't know about."
The event will include hot dogs donated by Performance Foodservice and grilled by Johnny B's BBQ — a beloved Somerset tradition — as well as cotton candy from the Somerset Junior Woman's Club and music from Looney Tunez Entertainment.
Activities include kite flying with South Maple Street Baptist Church (in the church parking lot), a nature scavenger hunt with prizes for participants, free children’s books from the Pulaski County Imagination Library, and free gifts for children birth to 5 years old from the Pulaski County Community Early Childhood Council.
Julie Nelson Harris, Communications Director for Somerset, said that future plans for park improvements include adding new signage, improving the entrance off of South Main Street and adding a small parking lot and picnic shelter, possibly a playground.
"We’re already seeing more people enjoy the park, which was ultimately the goal!" she said. "It’s great to see more folks walking, jogging and playing basketball and disc golf at Rocky Hollow. We’re excited host more events there this year."
The event, presented by Somerset Parks & Recreation and Healthy Somerset, won't be held if it rains, but if weather cooperates, Saturday should be a great day for families to get outside in Rocky Hollow Park and have fun.
"I'm really excited seeing people out, period," said Townsend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.