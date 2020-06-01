It was a chance to heal and a chance to sound out. Pulaskians held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night to honor the memories of several black individuals killed recently around the country.
News in the most recent days has been filled with their names and photos: Breonna Taylor, an EMT shot in her own home in Louisville during a police raid; George Floyd from Minnesota, who was seen in a video begging “I can’t breathe” as a police officer knelt on his neck; Ahmaud Arbery, a man shot while out jogging in his neighborhood in Satilla Shores, Georgia, reportedly by a retired district attorney.
While small-town Somerset may seem a million miles away from those cases, the organizer of Somerset’s vigil says it’s not.
“People look at Somerset and think that what happened to George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor won’t happen here, but it can and it might,” Madison Hopson told the crowd gathered at the Fountain Square Saturday night.
She said that she and many of the young people of Somerset put together the vigil and march on short notice.
Yet, a large crowd of members of the community – black, white and other races – heeded that call to stand in solidarity with the local black community.
As part of the ceremony, Hopson gave the crowd several examples of how Somerset is not immune to the hatred found in bigger cities.
In advertising for the event, her friends were putting up fliers Saturday afternoon, she said.
“They put up their second flier, and a car drove by them and yelled at them, calling them ‘n----r lovers.’ My friends got called that by people who don’t even know them just because they support our community and they support the cause,” Hopson said.
She also recounted what it was like when she first moved to Somerset.
“I’ve lived in Somerset for about four years now, and moving here was really hard. I came from Michigan, and the first time I ever experienced real racism was at Somerset High School, my sophomore year.”
As the new girl, with nobody knowing her name, she learned that other students were calling her “That n----r girl.”
She has since made friends here, and has seen many of them learn to accept her, but has also seen many who think it’s okay to make fun of the traits that define her as a black person.
She has seen growth, too she said, growth in her friends and her family.
“It’s time for growth in the whole community,” she said.
Trying to define why she wanted to organize a vigil was difficult for Hopson.
“You can’t put it into words what it means to me,” she said. “I have three black brothers, and as a black man in America, just the thought of them being caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, it just shatters me. That’s my whole heart and soul.”
Hopson points out that she herself is a light-skinned African American, which can be viewed as “lucky.”
“I’m very lucky to be in the position that I am as a light-skinned person. Dark-skinned African Americans aren’t as lucky as somebody as me. I’m afraid, and there’s still a risk for me, but for a dark-skinned person it’s a lot more dangerous. This isn’t something that Somerset talks about, ever. And it’s really important that we do start the discussion about it.”
Hopson’s grandmother, Sharon Hopson, also spoke at the vigil. Sharon, a white person, is a pastor with New Beginnings Worship Center and, as her granddaughter pointed out, the adoptive parent of two boys who are black.
Sharon seemed proud of her granddaughter’s efforts to organize the event.
“I think it’s a great feat. It’s something that needed to happen.”
When it was the pastor’s turn to address the crowd, she reminded them that the vigil was not created out of hate, but out of love and remembrance.
“Today we build a memorial of unity, one for the other, in a community that we are building together, together with love,” Sharon Hopson said.
She also spoke about the need to be positive influences in the lives of those around us, especially the younger generation.
“We need to make a choice to be better or to be bitter,” she said. “The choice is really up to you. You can’t choose what what comes to us in life, but we can choose how to respond to it.”
Madison Hopson said she wanted to thank the community for showing their support throughout the evening.
“Mostly, I want to thank the black community of Somerset and every ally that we have. This was the youth of the community of Somerset. We all put this together, and without everybody supporting me and backing me, I would never have even thought of something like this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.