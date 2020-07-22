Change is difficult for all of us.
But sometimes it is necessary, for the greater good.
On July 26, the Commonwealth Journal will produce its final Sunday edition, which has been a local tradition for the past 37 years.
Since 1984, the Sunday CJ has been a tradition for me as well. My first job here was to produce the Sunday sports section. Then, through the years, I have had the pleasure of of editing and putting together the Sunday A section as a news editor and now as the CJ editor.
I've worked nearly every Saturday for all of those years. The Sunday paper was my baby.
But the reality of the newspaper industry is this: Many newspapers are trimming days they produce a print edition to save money — so they can continue to thrive and serve their communities. And they decrease print editions for many reasons.
For the CJ, it's a work-force dilemma. Although we have several very good, dependable newspaper carriers, it's been increasingly difficult to put together a solid carrier force to get our newspapers to every point in Pulaski County.
Many newspapers have long ago opted to move away from the carrier-delivery method and simply use the United States Postal Service to get the daily edition to you.
The one reason we haven't seriously explored that option before now is our Sunday edition — the mail doesn't run on Sundays.
But the decision has now been made to take that leap. The mail delivery option is simply more reliable for our customers.
But don't think you will be losing any news coverage — that won't happen.
Even though we won't have a print edition on either Sunday or Monday, our staff will be covering news events on the weekend and posting stories and photos on the Commonwealth Journal website — somerset-kentucky.com. Then those events will be recapped in our Tuesday edition.
If you get the Commonwealth Journal app and sign up for our digital coverage, you will not miss any news on the weekend.
We also will produce a huge weekend edition of the Commonwealth Journal on Saturday. It will be complete with all the weekend features you've come to enjoy on Saturdays and Sundays, including Neighbors, Pulaski Past with Bill Mardis, Business and Chamber of Commerce news, land transfers and news from the Pulaski Animal Shelter. We will be adding some new and exciting features as well.
And, of course, the Saturday weekend edition will include all of the news and sports coverage you've come to expect from the Commonwealth Journal.
Again, I know change is difficult. But I can promise that CJ readers will continue to receive the excellent coverage of local events you've come to expect — and that you deserve — for years to come.
We are not going anywhere. I sincerely hope you will hang in there with us. We will never cease being your No. 1 source for local news and sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.