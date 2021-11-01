A two-vehicle wreck that took place in northern Pulaski on Saturday morning has claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl from Stanford.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reported that Kristina M. Land died at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital from injuries sustained in the wreck. PCSO reported that she was ejected from the vehicle that she was driving.
Two other people, one from Land’s vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle, were reportedly injured as well.
The accident took place around 10:13 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ky. 39 and Ky. 70.
PCSO Deputy Zach Mayfield, who investigated the wreck, stated that Land was driving a 2002 Kia Sedona westbound on Ky. 70. When the Kia approached the intersection, it appears that the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and flashing lights indicating the intersection.
In attempting to cross Ky. 39, the Kia pulled into the path of a 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser being driven by Joshua D. Taylor, 38, of Somerset.
Taylor was driving northbound on Ky. 39. Witnesses at the scene stated that Taylor’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of the Kia. The Kia then spun around and struck a steel utility pole.
According to PCSO, it appears the contact with the utility pole caused Land to be ejected from her vehicle. Preliminary investigations indicated that Land was not wearing a seat belt.
Somerset-Pulaski County EMS transported Land to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. When sheriff deputies checked on her condition Sunday morning, they were told by LCRH staff that she had succumbed to her injuries.
Taylor and a male passenger from Land’s vehicle were also transported to LCRH with unknown injuries.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.