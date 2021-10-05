The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office provided more information on a wreck that occurred Saturday night in eastern Pulaski County.
The accident took place about a half a mile north of Pin Oak Drive on Ky. 461, about 9:30 p.m., according to Doug Baker, Chief of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT).
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles had a collision, nearly head on, when a 1998 Ford F-150 driven by Seth Lake was traveling south on Ky. 461, and a 2018 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kayla Pittman was traveling north on Ky. 461.
Three witnesses said they saw the F-150 cross the center line, according to the sheriff’s office.
Pittman was trapped in her vehicle and the jaws of life were used to remove her, according to the sheriff’s office.
The vehicle Lake was driving burst into flames after the collision. Lake managed to climb through a window and was pulled away from the burning truck by other motorists, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both parties were taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to SRT, which said that due to weather conditions, no air transport was available.
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, the Shopville-Stab Fire Department, Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Pulaski County 911 all assisted at the scene.
