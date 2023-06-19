Poet NitaJadeJackson had their own words to say about history and their ancestors’ pasts during Saturday’s Juneteenth Jubilee celebration, but one of the most moving moments was when they quoted from another great poet, the late Lucille Clifton: “Come celebrate with me that every day something has tried to kill me and has failed.”
While Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday, is officially observed on June 19, Somerset celebrated Saturday at the Judicial Center Plaza by bringing together people from all walks of life to an evening of music, poetry, food and fellowship, lifting their voices to praise the resilient spirit of Black Americans.
“We still have people in certain circumstances who need to be free today. However, for today we will celebrate the freedom that we know,” Dr. Elaine Wilson, the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Somerset Community College, told the gathered crowd.
Wilson gave the history of Juneteenth, explaining that while it is the newest federal holiday – it was only signed into that designation by President Joe Biden in 2021 – it’s history goes much further back, to 1865
Although Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, it took two and a half more years for the Union Army to defeat Confederate soldiers and bring news of slavery’s end to outlying areas of the country.
Juneteenth celebrates the date when the last enslaved individuals in the American south learned they were free.
Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas.
As for Saturday’s celebration, Wilson told the crowd, “This is not the first one we’ve had, but we have improved on our celebrations every year. We welcome you to celebrate with our community on such an important occurrence.”
As part of that celebration, musician Alex Wilson led the crowd in singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem.
Then, there was NitaJadeJackson, with their poetic and poignant dedications to family, especially the women who made such an impact in their life: their mother, grandmothers and great-grandmothers.
In one poem, honoring their family and how that shaped their concept of “home,” the poet said, “For us, being home is being stubborn enough to last, suitcases and jokes in hand, and walk out into the cold without looking back.”
Emcee Felice Parish-Roach said she was honored to be a part of the event and appreciated seeing those who attended.
“It’s reassuring that we are moving forward to equality, to inclusivity, and racial freedom,” she said. “… The biggest part is the community, and how the community of all different races and shades is coming out and celebrating something together. That is the biggest blessing.”
