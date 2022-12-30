The Division of Motor Vehicle Licensing reports that a scam is targeting Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers.
While the exact method of the scam is still under investigation, it appears to offer a phony discount or pay registration in an attempt to steal information.
The Division of Motor Vehicle Licensing cautions that vehicles can only be registered in-person, by US mail, or by web renewals through “drive.ky.gov.”
The Commonwealth Journal will be in communication with the Division of Motor Vehicle Licensing as more is learned about the scam.
