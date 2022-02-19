TV streaming audiences have embraced “Reacher,” Amazon Prime’s latest series based on the series of books by author Lee Child about a former U.S. Army Major who roams the country doing good in his own way. And this adaptation of Reacher’s story comes courtesy of a Somerset Community College alum.
Scott Sullivan is the executive producer of “Reacher,” the latest and greatest achievement in the entertainment industry so far for the Associate of Arts in Theatre degree-holder from SCC.
“I’m especially gratified that people back home seem to be enjoying the show,” said Sullivan. “I miss the Lake Cumberland Area every day. My roots and heart are there and I try to keep up with what’s going on back home via Facebook and other social media. I never forget that I’m not ‘Hollywood.’ I’m a South Central Kentucky boy who happens to work in Hollywood.”
All eight episodes of the first season of “Reacher” debuted on February 4 on the Amazon Prime streaming service, making it possible to binge-watch them all at once or spread them out if desired. Tom Cruise had starred in a couple of films based on the Jack Reacher character, one in 2012 and the other in ‘16, but the series (starring Alan Ritchson and also featuring names like Kristin Kreuk, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald and Bruce McGill) has been praised for being more faithful to the books, and has earned strong critical reviews online. “Reacher” almost immediately became one of Amazon’s top five most-viewed series ever, and quickly earned a second-season renewal.
And much of that highly-regarded screenwriting was done by Sullivan. A native of Russell County, he got his start in showbiz there — from the ventriloquist act he performed for a 4-H talent show to radio gigs with stations like WIDS, WHVE and WJRS, doing morning shows and news.
But few things prepared him for the life he’d end up living behind the camera in Hollywood like his time at SCC.
“... I found great encouragement from English professor Sharon Whitehead and found a mentor in Theatre professor Steve Cleberg,” said Sullivan. “Steve gave me so many invaluable learning opportunities. I acted in several plays, he and I co-wrote one, he let me do my own one person show.”
Better still, Cleberg introduced Sullivan to the woman he would end up marrying, AshleyRose Withers.
“He paired us up at an audition. The first words we ever said to each other were the balcony scene from Romeo and Juliette,” said Sullivan. “Later Steve gave AshleyRose and I the opportunity to do an annual, week-long Shakespeare camp. Every summer for 10 years, we did a Shakespeare play in a week with local kids playing all the parts on SCC’s Little Theater stage. It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done. I can’t imagine what my life would be like right now if I hadn’t been lucky enough to meet Steve and I can never thank him enough.”
Sullivan would go on and earn additional degrees in the field from Northern Kentucky University and then the UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television. He also acted professionally in places like Louisville and Cincinnati, did stand-up comedy — even playing the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland in 2006, the world’s largest arts festival — and contributed jokes to “The Tonight Show” during the Jay Leno era.
But Sullivan would realize he needed to narrow his focus in order to truly succeed in any of the areas he was dabbling in.
“Two things happened at the same time that helped clarify that decision,” he said. “One was that I noticed that I never really got nervous when acting in plays but I was also nervous before a stand-up performance. The reason, I realized, was that, in stand-up I was saying my own words that I had written. I’d always thought of myself as a performer, not as a writer, but I’d been writing for myself since I did puppet shows in the first grade. Everything I did — except acting — involved writing. That was the common denominator.
“At almost exactly the same time, a short film that I co-wrote and co-starred in won an award or two at film festival in Las Vegas and I was asked the be on the writers’ panel,” he added. “There was a woman on that panel who had gone to the MFA program at the UCLA film school and she was being very condescending to the rest of us, pointing out how, statistically speaking, that program is more difficult to get into than Harvard Medical. She really annoyed me and I thought, ‘Yeah, right. I could get in.’ So I applied, really just out of spite. And I got in! And they had a new program for people who wanted to write and run TV shows.”
That was right up Sullivan’s alley, as a long-time TV aficionado; he also knew that TV was more writer-friendly, whereas in the world of movies, the director is more in charge. But it was going to take a leap of faith — the kind of thing that makes for a great television plot twist.
“(M)y wife and I were living at the time in an old house in the Cincinnati area, barely able to afford to heat the place in the winter and cool it in the summer. We were pretty much flat broke and I knew that trying to pay for graduate school would put us in debt for the rest of our lives if I wasn’t able to turn television writing into a career,” said Sullivan. “My wife was the brave one. She said, ‘You have to go for it.’ So I did.
“With some help from family, we moved out to Los Angeles into a tiny apartment we’d never even seen with only what we could load into the back of our car,” he continued. “It was terrifying. But with some hard work and some luck it turned out okay.”
The move paid off. Over time, Sullivan has found plenty of work in the television industry: His first staff writing job was with the crime solver “King & Maxwell” on TNT in 2013. He’s also worked on some very high-profile CBS hits — “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Scorpion,” a show about a team of geniuses that were tasked with solving unique world-threatening problems.
“At the end of my first year at UCLA, in 2011, I won a writing competition with an original, half-hour comedy pilot and that got me managers and agents and launched my career,” said Sullivan. “I went on some meetings for jobs but found that I really wasn’t jiving with the showrunners in the half-hour comedy world. Out of what was pretty much desperation I wrote an hour-long pilot over two weeks and my agent sold it to CBS and Shane Brennan who was running NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles at the time. The show almost got made but, even though it didn’t, it still launched my career because Shane hired me to write an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles and then hired me on staff of his (King & Maxwell).”
Efforts to sell pilots to the CW Network led to Sullivan’s three-year stint on “Scorpion,” a show which he loved being a part of before it’s finale in 2018.
“It was right up my alley, a mix of comedy and action and science,” he said. “I’ve always been a huge fan of science, reading popular science books and watching the Discovery and Science and National Geographic channels, so it was great to be able to apply that knowledge to my work.
“And, maybe more importantly, I learned how to produce TV on that show,” he added. “We did a sand storm and two episodes set in the Arctic all on sound stages in Los Angeles. We did big stunts every week – I had a helicopter crash into a building in one of my episodes. ...Our characters broke into Fort Knox. We accidentally launched a character into space. ... It was something crazy every week. And we did 22-26 episodes a year so the pressure and pace were insane but it was an invaluable learning opportunity and a massive amount of fun.”
Much like doing a Shakespeare scene with AshleyRose would lead to great things for the couple down the road, so too did “Scorpion” enrich Sullivan’s life personally and professionally. It was there that he met Nick Santora, “Scorpion”’s creator. Santora became one of Sullivan’s best friends. He also created the “Reacher” series — and reached out Sullivan to write and executive-produce it with him.
Sullivan had read some of the Jack Reacher books, and had seen the Cruise films. As a fan of the character, he said the staff felt a “great obligation” to both Child and his creation’s fan base to “get it right” when writing the show.
“Nick and I have the same ‘80s movie action/buddy comedy influences that were the right tone for ‘Reacher’ and he knew I could write both jokes and gritty action since I had that background too,” said Sullivan. “I started doing martial arts when I was 11-years-old and I continued for years, doing jiu-jitsu, some Krav Maga and, currently, I train in Muay Thai kick boxing. I’ve also done quite a bit of stage combat training with a great group in Cincinnati. So I guess Nick figured I was right for the job.
“We worked really hard to capture the character Lee created and the fans love,” he added. “It’s been very gratifying to see the overwhelmingly positive response.”
Of course, turning a beloved novel into an eight-episode series isn’t exactly easy, noted Sullivan, who wrote the second, fifth and seventh episodes of the first season. And as much as fans appreciate authenticity, the art of adaption for the screen typically requires some compromises.
“First of all, there isn’t enough material for that many episodes so we fleshed out some things and brought in another fan favorite character who isn’t in that particular novel but appears in others,”said Sullivan. “It’s also difficult because we wanted to stay true to the book but also give the fans who know it well a few surprises so we switched a few things up and came at things a little differently to make sure they couldn’t anticipate every twist and turn because we want to give them a few surprises.”
Working on a bingeable streaming series is also very different than the 22-episode marathon TV writers are used to in more traditional network broadcasts. Having to do so in the COVID-19 era presents its own unique brand of challenges.
“Nick and I broke out the story of season one in July of 2019,” said Sullivan. “The show was green lit and two more writers brought in January of 2020 and we worked until May of that year writing the scripts. The pandemic caused us to have to pause production and the cameras didn’t roll until spring of last year. It’s slower but the work is just as intense because, especially with this project, there was so much anticipation from the fans. We all wanted to get it right.”
Sullivan is already “hard at work” on the second season of “Reacher” — he teased that it would be “a lot of fun ... Some of the stuff we’re writing right now is insane!” — and is also a writer and executive producer on a new Arnold Schwarzenegger project for Netflix (shooting starts soon; no word on a release date).
“Can’t say any more but it’s also crazy and a lot of fun,” said Sullivan. “I grew up loving Arnold’s movies and this is exactly the show I would have wanted to see him in.”
Certainly, Sullivan’s journey from Lake Cumberland to Amazon Prime is a success story, and one whose ending hasn’t been written yet. He urged any other hopeful screenwriters from the area to get their stories in front of people — you never know what can happen from there.
“(Y)ou can only really learn what you need to know when you see an audience react to your work,” he said. “Everything I ever did — puppet shows, magic shows, radio, stand-up, acting, short films — put my words in front of people. I learned from their feedback. I think that’s why, when I finally focused on writing and made the move to Los Angeles I was almost immediately successful.”
But that success started even before he was in Los Angeles. Sullivan said that if it weren’t for the opportunities he got growing up in the Lake Cumberland area and going to SCC, none of what followed would have worked out.
“I was very lucky to have had people along the way give me the opportunity to try things and learn from both my successes and my mistakes,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade my childhood in South Central Kentucky for anything in the world. I literally don’t know where I would be without having grown up there.”
