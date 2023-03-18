Have you heard a good story lately? if so, you probably remember it and may have even passed it on to friends. Stories help us make sense of the world and connect with others. They stimulate our imagination and provide entertainment and escapism.
Good stories were at the heart of the late author Harriette Simpson Arnow’s writing, so it’s only fitting that stories are the focus of Somerset Community College (SCC) annual event to honor the acclaimed author.
“Showcasing Stories from Hollers, Hedgerows, & Hallways” is the theme of this year’s Arnow Conference for the Humanities. The four-day celebration will be held at the Laurel Campus on Monday, March 27 and Tuesday, March 28; and at the Somerset Campus on Wednesday, March 29 and Thursday, March 30. The event is free and open to the public.
The conference will feature “various events, presentations, and workshops loosely focused around the theme of storytelling,” said Dr. Mike Goleman, Department Chair of Humanities, Fine Arts & Social Studies.
Associate Professor James Taylor agrees and says that “stories are what (the conference) is all about.” “Everyone has a story,” he says. “It does not matter who you are or where you come from ... you have a story.”
He continued that “not only will the events showcase the stories of our presenters, but they will also showcase the plethora of ways our stories can be told from oral history and writing to music and theatre.”
Conference events at the Laurel Campus will be held in the Health Sciences Building, Room 113. On the Somerset Campus, events will be held in the Meece Hall Auditorium, Room 120.
Here’s a quick review of what attendees can expect:
Laurel Campus — Monday, March 27
The conference gets underway at 11 a.m. on the Laurel Campus with opening remarks by Dr. Sandy Ballard. Ballard is a faculty member at Appalachian State University where she specializes in American and Appalachian literature. She will be followed by a film on Arnow.
At 12:30 p.m., Dr. Travis Martin will take the podium. Martin is the founding director of the Kentucky Center for Veterans Studies at Eastern Kentucky University. His book War and Homecoming was published by the University of Kentucky Press in 2022.
Kentucky poet, natural, folklorist and educator Sarah McCartt-Jackson begins her presentation at 1:10 p.m. She dedicates her art “to exploring the natural and cultural world that encompasses all who share in planet life.”
The final presentation of the day will be at 2 p.m., will be Kentucky Humanities Chautauqua portrayal of Mary Carson Breckinridge by Janet Scott. Breckinridge (1881-1965) founded the world-famous Frontier Nursing Service, establishing a team of trained nurse-midwives.
Laurel Campus — Tuesday, March 28
SCC Associate Professor Brenda Gadd begins the conference at 11 a.m. with a welcome and introduction of the day’s first speaker, Mary Hamilton. Hamilton, a professional storyteller, lives in Frankfort and grew up in Meade County, Kentucky. Storytelling has been her profession since 1983.
At 12:30 p.m., SCC Professor Erin Stephens will display and discuss her unique quilt collection.
Students Allyson Holman and Gavin Slone give nuance to numbers at 1:10 p.m. with their presentation “History of Math.”
Tuesday’s conference concludes with “Detective Workshop” conducted by Mason Smith, a Senior Lecturer with the Department of English and Theatre at Eastern Kentucky University.
Somerset Campus — Wednesday, March 29
Following opening remarks at 11 a.m., retired SCC English Professor Wanda Fries begins the day’s events with an awards presentation which will be followed by a film on Arnow from Appalshop.
At 12:30, EKU’s Travis Martin returns to deliver his talk to the Somerset Campus audience.
Following Martin at 1:10, Jonathan New will perform for the audience. the performer is owner of Jonathan New Music in Somerset.
The final event of the day at 2 p.m. will be Janet Scott bringing her portrayal of Mary Carson Breckinridge to the Somerset audience.
Somerset Campus — Thursday, March 30
The event begins at 11 a.m. with welcome and introduction of the speaker Nayeli Riano. Riano is a writer whose work reflects on literature, politics, history, art, and faith. She is a Ph.D. student in political theory at Georgetown University and holds degrees from the University of St. Andrews and the University of Pennsylvania.
Activities after lunch begin at 12:30 p.m. with a “10-minute Play Festival,” and conclude with a class presentation by students in Development of Leadership class (GEN 140). The class presentation begins at 2 p.m.
About Arnow and the Conference
The Arnow Conference for the Humanities was established at SCC to pay tribute to the literary contributions of Harriette Simpson Arnow (1908 – 1986) and celebrate the humanities broadly. Arnow was born in Wayne County and spent most of her childhood in Pulaski County. She wrote noted works Hunter’s Horn (1949) and The Dollmaker (1954).
Hunter’s Horn was a best seller and received much critical acclaim, including winning the Saturday Review’s “Best Novel” award. Even more national attention came with her novel, The Dollmaker, which was runner up for the 1955 National Book Award, won by William Faulkner’s A Fable, and was in the running for the Pulitzer Prize, also won by Faulkner.
Actress Jane Fonda starred in the 1984 made-for-television movie adaptation of The Dollmaker and received a Primetime Emmy Award for her portrayal of the novel’s protagonist Gertie Nevels.
Arnow received positive reviews for her other works, including Mountain Path, The Weedkiller’s Daughter, The Kentucky Trace, Between the Flowers, Seedtime on the Cumberland, Flowering of the Cumberland, The Collected Short Stories of Harriette Simpson Arnow, and Old Burnside.
Sharon Whitehead, former Dean of Arts & Science at SCC, wrote her thesis at Stetson University focusing on Arnow’s Kentucky trilogy: Mountain Path, Hunter’s Horn and The Dollmaker. Here’s an excerpt from her article on SCC’s website: Harriette Arnow: Her Inheritance and Her Legacy.
“Through the strong characters in her stories, Arnow explored not just the complicated roles of men and women in the Kentucky hills. “She examined with brutal honesty the broader forces shaping the lives of the people in her world: the impact of the natural environment upon the people; the influence, positive and negative, of outside agencies in the region; the outmigration of the people during the 30’s and 40’s, especially to industrial centers of the north, and the subsequent draining of the human resources from rural communities; the religious beliefs and practices of churches in the region that provided comfort from life’s storms or stymied introspection, growth, and change.
“Harriette Arnow pursued the ancient themes of pride, honor, love, betrayal, envy, hatred, and grief alongside the modern themes of human isolation, alienation, powerlessness, and despair, of urbanization and impersonalization.”
