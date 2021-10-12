Officials from SCC and SPEDA celebrated the sale of land at the Vally Oak Complex on Ky. 461 which will allow SCC to expand the types of courses it offers. Pictured are, front row, from left: SCC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Cindy Clouse, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, SCC President Dr. Carey Castle, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and SCC Vice President of Workforce Solutions Alesa Johnson; back row, from left: SPEDA board attorney Jeremy Bartley, SPEDA board member Ameet Patel, SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler, and SPEDA board members Michelle Allen and Forrest Spillman.