Step into Stoner Hall on the north campus of Somerset Community College, and you hear it instantly — the sound of drums. The sound of cheers. The sound of fun.
Turn the corner into Stoner Little Theater, and you see why: Joan Brannon, sitting on the stage, beating the percussion instrument with her hands, and rows and rows of happy, entertained youth.
It’s all part of SCC’s International Festival, which took place Thursday for the 15th year, with a slightly different schedule than normal.
“It’s been smoother and better than most other years,” said Elaine Wilson, noting that they were grateful to have the event on track again after being cancelled last year. “We’ve had fewer activities for people, but they’ve been quality activities. We’ve been able to move the groups from one place to the next to make sure they get to see everything that we’ve got going on.”
Bringing in local school children has always been a part of the festivities, but this year SCC decided to have them earlier in the day, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The theme was “One World in This Together” and although there were only a handful of exhibits, pared down from the usual smorgasbord, the leaner festival made for a more efficient experience.
“Ordinarily when the students come, they’re just free to go wherever they would like to go, and this time, because we had fewer opportunities for people, we wanted to make sure everybody got a chance to see everything we had, so the groups have been divided into smaller groups,” she said. “We had (over) 100 students come from Meece Middle School, we had 50 come from (Somerset) High School, and the teachers were kind enough to divide them into manageable groups. Once people got here, we had student ambassadors and members of the radiology classes to come and help manage the groups.”
Keeping the students separate was something SCC thought they’d try this year, said Wilson; “It’s something new, and it worked out.”
The lively musical performance by Brannon, founder of DrummingWorks in Lexington, was just part of the day’s fun. Brannon was one of three main speakers, along with SCC’s own Political Science professor James Taylor speaking about refugees, Afghanistan, and human trafficking, and local Nechalae Williams, speaking about indigenous peoples.
Also speaking were local businesswoman Elsa Brown, talking about her work in Guatemala, SCC friend Sandy Patel, who provided a reservation-only lecture and demonstration on Indian food. These later sessions, after the younger students left, were primarily for people in the community and SCC students, faculty and staff.
But it was the drumming session that was maybe the biggest hit with the kids in attendance. “Joan has been able to energize them and get them involved,” said Wilson.
Ryan Cooley, student with the college’s PTA (Physical Therapy Assistant) program, talked about the flags of many nations on display Thursday. The PTA program is in charge of putting all the flags in the cafeteria and hanging them up representing the heritage of those at SCC and in the greater community that would like to see them on display.
“This year, we’ve got Guam and Belize added to our collection,” she said. “You can get your country represented through the PTA program director, Ron Meade. We’ve got a good representation. People are really interested in getting their heritage showcased.”
One new exhibit this year that Wilson was very excited about was put together in the Hal Rogers Student Commons building by SCC student Monite Toltey and her mother, featuring information about their home country of Belize. The table featured items like clothing from different ethnic groups of the Caribbean nation — including what Toltey herself was wearing — photos and postcards and images of Mayan temples in Belize, the country’s barrier reef — second-largest in the world — cultural artifacts such as drums and traditional dolls, and travel guides.
“Coming to Somerset, it’s a very small town, and Belize is a very small country, so my being the first international student from Belize, as far as I know, wanted to showcase some of the things we have from back home,” said Toltey, originally from Belmopan, capital of Belize. “We focused a lot on archaeology, on tourism, and on the culture.
“(Belize) is very diverse,” she added. “One thing back home is that everybody kind of shares each other’s culture. You can go to any area and find different types of food and different types of people. One thing that I love to share is there’s not one face of Belize, because everybody’s so different, everybody’s so diverse. There are many different faces that represent Belize.”
Many different faces that represent different cultures within the same home — nothing sums up SCC’s International Festival better than that.
