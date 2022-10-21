Somerset Community College Thursday celebrated their annual International Festival: Around the World Day with tremendous success, celebrating the community’s diversity.
Organized by Elaine Adams Wilson, SCC’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the festival has been a part of SCC for 16 years (save 2020 which had to be cancelled for COVID concerns).
Said Wilson, “We try our best to bring people into the college. Part of our goals are making sure we have more diverse people who are students at the college, and they can be anybody. It doesn’t matter what age they are. We start with duel credit, and then we go all the way to adult learners.
“[You can] get all kinds of degrees and certificates, and that’s really important to our community and for our district and for the college.”
The event began bright and early at 9 a.m. in the morning with an opening ceremony emceed by Jon Burlew. Following that was the “Parade of Flags” which saw a celebration of a multitude of countries.
Kat Moses with PFLAG promoted the organization as a safe place for queer individuals. Other events included education on Indigenous Peoples, Chinese writing, and African Drumming.
A festival lunch put out by SCC’s Culinary Arts students included delicious food from Brazil, India, and Korea. Featured during the lunch was a Karaoke machine where children belted out “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” a song from Disney’s “Encanto.”
Wilson puts all her passion into the event to impart on the people of Somerset the beauty of the world around them.
“It’s the right thing to do,” she said simply. “What we want to do is make sure our college looks like our world, and not just our committee.”
As part of her job, Wilson provides the faculty with the instruction and resources to foster a welcoming community to people of all backgrounds. She highlighted physical therapy as a shining example of what she looks for.
“Our physical therapy assistance program, they have four diverse people in that. One Hispanic and three African-Americans in that class. That’s the first time we’ve had that many people [of color] in that particular program. And that’s out of 20-21 people, so that’s a really good percentage,” she said.
Ultimately, what the festival provided was perspective. Wilson looks at events like this as positive representation of what the world could look like.
“We wanted to be that (place where) wherever people go from here, whether they’re getting out of high school or coming through here that they’re prepared for a global society,” said Wilson. “That they’re prepared to work and live anywhere. We want that to happen based on what we do here. To show people that that’s what’s important about diversity.”
“Showing” is the key word for Wilson, who feels many in Somerset have not been exposed to the beauty and richness of other cultures and it’s important to her for people to get the viewpoint.
“We get some students here who are not accustomed to living around people who are different or working with them,” she said. “Or because of the way their families have allowed them to grow up they don’t get the kind of diversity involved in anything that they do.
“A lot of times, when you go to different places, grocery stores, shopping or whatever, or different places for entertainment, you don’t always see people who are different from you,” she added. “We want people to be ready to talk to people, make sure they are comfortable around people who have different kinds of ways of living. Different ways they look. Different ways they do. That’s what we want. We want people to make sure they’re ready no matter what comes their way.”
Wilson implied there had been some hurtful experiences in the past that she’d experienced, but said that as she’s pushed more and more for diversity and multiculturalism, events like this have become rarer and rarer.
“What we could do is have people who have grown up away from any kind of diversity to expand their knowledge,” she said. “Expand what they do so that they will be able to understand other people … When I first got here, they didn’t want Somerset to get any bigger. That meant ‘Don’t you come in because of who you are.’ There are people who are close-minded because of the way they were taught. And that’s what they have learned. They don’t necessarily learn that at school. They learn that at home and with their families. That’s what they’re used to, and that’s why they continue that practice. Of being close-minded, not wanting anybody else out there.
“I have actually been involved in many, many different clubs and organizations and everything here in this area. And I get along fine with people,” she continued, quipping, “It may be because of my winning personality.”
Wilson recommends that people “should take some classes out here and learn about some different kinds of ways of thinking and different ways of dealing with other people.”
She added, “People who are in a mindset that that’s as far as we want to go, they can benefit. We invite everyone to this. I’ve invited people from several counties around to come and be a part of this. And just having access to this kind of operation. That kind of event would help people just to see something different. Just to see what there is out there. And have an opportunity to do better within their own families and circle of friends.”
As for the future, Wilson hopes for more and more events like this and for more and more people of color to have opportunities for advancement in Somerset.
“I like to see people from all different cultures … I’d like to seem them accepted right here in Somerset,” she said. “We have some of the best international students that you’ll ever see … but we need more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.