Somerset Community College hosted a panel Wednesday discussing racial diversity and how to move from “unrest to reconciliation” during these times of high emotion.
Through moderator Renee Shaw from KET, a panel of six people – Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, SCC Director of Cultural Diversity Elaine Wilson, Somerset Police Chief William Hunt, retired Somerset Postmaster John Perkins, Director of Sales for Thoroughbred Hospitality Group JaKaye Garth, and Pastor French Harmon from First Baptist Church – discussed topics ranging from police brutality to community inclusion to the role the church may play in healing the racial divide.
One of the main topics was how to approach that discussion and how to continue it in a productive way.
“The time for this discussion is now,” Mayor Keck said. “Time for healing is now, so my message would be one of optimism and one of understanding.”
Wilson also said that now is the time for action. “There are many of us who have already been working together over the years to make sure that we don’t have the same kind of conflict that you see in some of the other places,” she said, adding that she hates seeing that conflict.
“I believe if enough people and enough communities had the same kind of focus on working together that we do here in our area, that we wouldn’t have those kinds of problems.”
Garth, when asked if the momentum for discussion would diminish as soon as another topic captured the American public’s attention, said she feels that after speaking with members of the community, those people won’t let it.
“They told me, do not let this stop. Do not let one event happen here in Somerset and Pulaski County, and then nothing go on after that.”
As such, Garth came up with a five-goal plan to keep momentum and the discussion moving: Education and re-education of history and the truth about that history; acknowledgement that racial prejudice may be happening to someone within the community; representation from black community leaders; involvement by the black community in local leadership and community events; and unity in moving forward.
Hunt, as the leader of Somerset’s police force, was asked about his feelings after learning about what happened to African Americans who were killed by police brutality, like the documented cases of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
He admitted he had extremely mixed emotions, mainly sadness and hurt.
“We have to do more,” Hunt said. “And what saddens me is that it has taken the loss of lives – human lives – to get our communities involved once again to discuss an issue that we should not having to be discussed in 2020. This issue, I wish had been resolved many years ago. But here we are again.”
He said that it was imperative to have discussions like Wednesday’s panel and to build relationships within the community to make it easier to resolve conflicts.
Perkins was asked how, as a black man, he feels when he sees incidents like what happened to Floyd.
“It hurts me to think that someone would mistreat me or mine because of the color of my skin, but I think it all begins at home with the way we teach our children,” Perkins said.
“… Prejudice isn’t something we’re born into. Prejudice is something that’s taught.”
He admitted he has seen what is known as “white privilege” his whole life. “We as black folks here in Somerset and all over the world, we’ve had to kind of bend to pacify or placate the white man. And you know, when you grow up all your life doing that, you lose a little of your self dignity.”
Shaw mentioned having to give young black men “the talk” – a step-by-step description of how to behave if they are pulled over by a police officer while driving. Shaw asked Chief Hunt if white parents need to give such talks to their children, and while Hunt said he wouldn’t pretend to understand the experiences of a black family, he could personally relate to a certain extent because he has had to have talks with his children on what to do if he, the police chief, is attacked or faced with a dangerous situation, telling them what they need to do to get away from that situation to protect themselves.
“Here’s what’s unfair about how I can relate: When I go home, unless you know me, I can take this uniform off. People in the African American community cannot go home and change the color of their skin,” Hunt said.
Wilson was asked about the role of the colleges and how educators of higher learning can advance the goal of reconciliation.
“By being who we are and what we are in the community, all of these folks show what kind of way we expect other people to learn from us. … We are educating people by showing them that this is where we are,” she said.
Pastor Harmon reminded the crowd that Martin Luther King, Jr. was a minister, saying that King was a very influential and inspirational figure in Harmon’s own life.
Harmon stated bluntly to the youth of the community, “You need the church. You need pastors and preachers and people of faith to help you in your quest for achieving success, overcoming injustices.” Harmon also challenged the pastors of all the churches to take an offering to help collect money for a scholarship that is used to get more students of color into the local college, to help them become the leaders that are needed here in Pulaski.
He also challenged the clergy to have active listening sessions to encourage participation and help in closing the divide in the communities that tends to happen among churches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.