Nursing is a hard job, but many hands make light work. And with Somerset Community College’s partnership with Eastern Kentucky University, there’s hope for a lot more hands being available in Kentucky hospitals.
The collaboration will allow students to take the nursing program and be accepted to EKU or get a job immediately with local hospitals.
Said Director of Marketing for SCC Sarah Modgling, “It’s a big deal.”
An open house celebrating the union took place on EKU’s Manchester campus. Light refreshments were served and there were many guest speakers who shared their hopes for the partnership and feats the two schools had already accomplished.
Speakers included President of EKU Dr. David T. McFaddin, CPE Vice President for External Relations & Economic Partnerships Dr. Rick Smith, Secretary for Education and Labor Cabinet Jamie Link, and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers.
There was also a student testimonial from ADN Casey Rice. From Manchester himself, he explained how he came to be an SCC student and how his education prepared him.
And, of course, SCC’s president and CEO Dr. Carey Castle spoke and gave a special thanks to all in attendance.
“It was a wonderful event,” said SCC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Cindy Clouse, “It’s a great collaboration between Somerset Community College and EKU.”
Students showed up in their white coats to complete the ambience.
Ron Meade is the Dean of Health Sciences at SCC, and for him, this was an event that shows a big step for medical progress in Eastern Kentucky.
Meade said there’s a huge need in Manchester for medical professionals, and partnerships like this give the people a big boost.
“This is the first, that I know of ... arrangement where a community college has been invited onto a major college campus to offer a program,” said Meade. “Usually it’s the other way around … It’s an opportunity to really make an impact on that area … and the surrounding counties to make sure we’re meeting the healthcare needs of that area.”
The COVID pandemic resulted in a pretty big hit in the number of nurses. Many left after suffering the stress of dealing with that situation. As a result, there’s a significant nursing shortage, and Dean Meade is hopeful that initiatives like this will help Manchester and surrounding counties.
“This is the first opportunity that we have to partner with folks in that area to increase the number of nurses we’re producing in that area,” said Meade. “This will help any shortages in that area. Now of course there are shortages in all the healthcare areas, so we are beginning to recruit a little bit more heavily for some of our programs.”
Meade’s ultimate goal is that students know their career options and know what SCC can do to give them a helping hand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.