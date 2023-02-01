Somerset Community College’s students run a wide array of clubs on campus, but one of their newest clubs made a splash this week when it opened a donation bin to help single mothers.
Lakyn Collins is one of the founders of the Active Minds club which aims to “educate people on mental health and suicide awareness and prevention.”
Collins herself is a single mom and is well aware of what a struggle it can be to raise a child while also trying to get a degree.
“I know how hard it is. I’ve had to use them before when things got rough,” said Collins. “I’ve had to go there personally to get diapers and stuff. When we were talking about fundraisers, that kind of just popped in my head.”
The box is located in the Harold D. Strunk Library. Another box is found in the commons of SCC’s London campus, which collects foodstuffs.
The Active Minds club is only in its second semester of existing, so the group is still exploring possibilities of what projects they will undertake. Though it’s new, it’s grown to around 60 members, and Collins is optimistic about the club’s future.
Collins said that while this project is not directly related to mental health, she hopes it will get students active on campus and advertise the groups goals by “spreading a little joy.”
“[Currently] we’re trying to meet people and just mingle with other students. Trying to get as many students as we can as involved as possible,” said Collins.
Collins and the club are also trying to network with the community as a whole and were able to garner some support from local businesses.
Collins recalled how the local Enterprise Rent-a-Car company donated a “huge trash bag of items” to put in the bin.
“If the community just hears what we’re doing, they’ll take the initiative theirself and know this is a good cause to help single moms that want to go back to school after COVID that have to leave their little babies at home every day, that’s a big deal, and I think other mothers and families will relate to that,” said Collins.
Active Minds’s table is also covered in delicious sweets that Collins made to entice donators and give the hard-working students of SCC something to brighten their day.
People are encouraged to come to SCC’s library to give an item or monetary donation and enjoy a treat.
