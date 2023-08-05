Somerset Community College (SCC) Theatre & Film Department is excited to announce its call for submissions for the 2nd Annual Short Play Festival. We are seeking new, non-produced, 10-minute and one-act plays to be featured in this highly anticipated event. Playwrights from all backgrounds are encouraged to participate and showcase their creative talents. The submission deadline is September 1, 2023.
The festival will span three exciting days, from March 28 to March 30, 2024, at the Stoner Little Theatre on the SCC North Campus. The festival aims to bring together the vibrant theatre community of Somerset, fostering connections among writers, actors, and audience members. It serves as a platform for both aspiring and experienced playwrights to showcase their work and engage with the local artistic community.
Thomas Alvey, Fine Arts Coordinator at SCC, shares his vision for the festival, stating, “I know the area is full of writers, new and seasoned, that have scripts or ideas laying around that need to be shared. I started this idea in January of 2023 as a way to give new directors shorter forms to work with and explore their vision. I think the first iteration of the festival was a good start, but the goal is to expand the festival into an annual event much like the Humana Festival at Actor’s Theatre of Louisville, enticing new playwrights to submit their works for production.”
Guidelines for Submissions
To be considered for the festival, playwrights must adhere to the following guidelines:
1. Play submissions should be 10 minutes in length (approximately 10 pages) or one act plays (approximately 20-40 pages).
2. Any playwright may enter, with a limit of two scripts per playwright.
3. All plays should be emailed, accompanied by a separate cover page containing the following information: play’s title, author’s name, and email address.
4. Submissions must be received by September 1, 2023, to be eligible for consideration. Submit your playwright to scctheatre@kctcs.edu.
5. Entrants must agree to the possibility of their scripts being fully produced.
Selected playwrights will have a unique opportunity to collaborate with each other during monthly meetings, held every second Saturday, to refine and enhance their plays. This process will extend until the end of the year, culminating in auditions in January. Thereafter, the playwrights will have the privilege of witnessing their works come to life through readings by actors, leading up to the full production in March.
Contact Thomas Alvey at thomas.alvey@kctcs.edu for more information or questions.
