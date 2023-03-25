Somerset Community College Theatre & Film Department will be presenting five short plays by local playwrights on March 30 & 31 at 7:30 pm, and April 2 at 2:30 pm in the Stoner Little Auditorium on the Somerset Community College North Campus, 808 Monticello Street, Somerset, KY, 42501.
The five short plays are “A Love in Reverse” by Keifer Adkins, “Mad Women and Foolish Lovesick Girls” by Bailey Patterson, “The Nightingale and the Rose,” an adaptation of the Oscar Wilde short story by Thomas Alvey, “A Vignette into Teenage Friendship” by Bailey Patterson, and “Reliably Unreliable” by Thomas Alvey.
The Ten-Minute Play Festival is presented in part with the Arnow Conference for the Humanities. The Arnow Conference for the Humanities was established at Somerset Community College to pay tribute to the literary contributions of Harriette Simpson Arnow, who grew up in Pulaski County, and whose works, both fiction and nonfiction, focus on the rural Kentuckians she knew best. The conference brings together writers, scholars, academics, and others interested in literature and the arts for academic presentations and brief writing workshops to discuss and honor both the literature of Arnow and the writers and artists whose own work she has inspired and informed.
For more information contact Thomas Alvey at Thomas.alvey@kctcs.edu or Julia Chereson at Julia.chereson@kctcs.edu
