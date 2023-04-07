Are you ready to celebrate Earth Day and make a positive impact on the planet?
If so, then Somerset Community College has got you covered with a wide range of exhibits, activities, and demonstrations designed to show love for this planet we call home.
After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the college’s popular Earth Day Celebration returns to the Somerset Campus on Sunday, April 16. The event will be held from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m., is free, open to the public, and will be held rain or shine.
Featured during the afternoon will be everything from photo contest winners and raptor displays to rain barrel giveaways, sustainable chicken farming, and much more.
“The celebration of Earth Day is very important,” said Kelly Johnson, the Earth Day Celebration coordinator and biology associate professor. “To be able to step away from all the things that constantly demand our attention and slow down to connect with the Earth is tremendously important.”
Two popular features of the event—raptors and reptiles—will return this year. The Liberty Nature Center will be providing presentations that include birds of prey native to the region and the Kentucky Reptile Zoo will also be on hand to showcase their reptiles.
Rebecca Thurman, an SCC academic advisor, will demonstrate sustainable chicken farming and Lake Cumberland Beekeepers will be on hand teach visitors about the importance of bees to our environment.
And if you’re looking for ways to make your own home more sustainable, don’t miss out on the rain barrel giveaways.
There’s also something for the green-thumbed among us. The Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners will be providing tips for growing gardens that are both beautiful and eco-friendly. And Pulaski County Extension Office for tips on composting and reducing food waste.
There will also be tree and plant giveaways.
But the celebration is not just about learning – it’s also about having fun. Kids will be able to take part in a variety of science activities, including owl pellet dissection and nature scavenger hunts. They can also participate in “Story Hour” presented by SCC Barnes and Noble.
And, for the young and young at heart, SCC Cosmetology students will be offering face painting.
Winners of the college’s Fruit of the Lens photography club spring contest—Let There Be Plants—will also be announced. The top photographer will take home the $100 Nash Black Photography Award grand prize. Cash prizes of $50, $25, and $15 will also be awarded. More information on the contest is available on the club’s Facebook page.
A few other attractions during the afternoon will be Evolve KY-Electric Vehicles, butterfly tent, and a quilting workshop.
For more information on Somerset Community College and the Earth Day Celebration, visit their website at http://bit.ly/3Kk9Jyp.
About the writer: Nicole Flannery, is an SCC student and serves as assistant editor of the college’s student newspaper, The Bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.