Giving an apple to a teacher is a long and proud tradition — but most would like a bigger paycheck even more.
That's what the Science Hill School District is doing for its teachers and classified staff, after the board of education approved a pay increase for both categories of employees on Tuesday night.
"It's getting time to set our salary schedule for next year, we usually do that in June, so this month being the May meeting, I wanted to go ahead and recommend a pay raise because it looks like everybody in the state is pretty much talking about it," said Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse. "We're wanting to make sure teachers are rewarded for the hard work that they're doing, and then classified employees as well, which are probably the hardest-working people in our building — the teachers' assistants, custodial staff, cafeteria workers, all those folks."
Dyehouse recommended a raise of $1 per hour for all hourly employees — anyone who isn't salaried, he noted — starting July 1, and the certified staff, including teachers and office staff with salaries, will receive a 3 percent pay increase.
"We gave them a 2 percent (increase) last year, so this is actually going to be 5 percent total over the last two years," said Dyehouse.
The recommendation was unanimously approved by the Science Hill School Board — and received with gratitude by those who will benefit on their paycheck.
"It's gone over real well," said Dyehouse. "People are very appreciative. I got several texts (Wednesday) morning, folks just dropping by to thank me."
The school's finance director Jamey Tilley was on hand to help the board members be comfortable that the decision was financially feasible for the single-school district.
"The answer is yes, because we're growing," said Dyehouse of whether or not the school could afford to make the move and keep it up. "SEEK money (which the school receives for each student from the state) is going up next year. ... It's a lag year, it's a year behind, so we educated 50 kids this year for free. Fifty new kids came to us from other districts because of (changes in state policy). So next year, we actually get paid for those children, and it's to the tune of about $200,000 to $250,000 more for our little district."
Dyehouse said that the raises would be about $100,000, "give or take," out of the general fund budget, "but we feel like (we can afford it) with the new students coming on.
"We're looking for 500 kids this fall; that was my goal when I started seven years ago, was to get us back to 500 students in this building," he added. "We're right at 485 right now, and we're hoping to break that 500 mark in August."
