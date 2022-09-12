Same church name. Same church family. New church building location.
Science Hill Christian Church has stood faithfully on the corner of North Stanford Street and Ky. 1247 in northern Pulaski County since 1859. However, the church will be coming down, likely within a couple of years, to make was for road improvements in Science Hill to alleviate issues with the railroad, and so, like the Spirit, the church is moving.
"We're excited about new beginnings, a new opportunity," said Science Hill Christian Church pastor Gordy Prather. "We're trying to embrace and get ready for what's happening."
The new road will bypass the train tracks. There were several options on the table for the state highway department, and the one that was chosen would go through the space where the church currently is, along with several other properties, noted Prather.
"For the past several months, the Building Project Team at Science Hill Christian has researched and evaluated possible new locations for their future building," said Prather.
But the church, currently with a congregation of about 140 people, has found its new home. The new Science Hill Christian Church will be located on East Frog Hollow Road, effectively residing along busy North U.S. 27.
Prather said that one of the church's members owns land there and has agreed to sell it to the church to build a new facility.
Change is nothing new for Science Hill Christan Church (SHCC). Renovations were made over the years at the Stanford Street location, but in January of 1994 that building was engulfed in flames due to an electrical issue. In May of 1995, the present building opened for worship for the first time.
Prather noted that it was hard to say when the new church would be completed, based on working with the state to purchase the church property. He said that hopefully they could remain until the current church building until construction starts on the road, likely moving in 2024 at the earliest, when the project is scheduled to start.
SHCC is already preparing for this new chapter in their church history. This past Sunday, September 4, the congregation gathered for worship and a cookout at their new location, gathered in an open field for a time of worship, fellowship and prayer. They concluded their worship service with their congregants circled hand-in-hand praying over the future location, noted Prather.
"They prayed for God's guidance, God's wisdom and God's blessing over not only their future building project, but their future ministry opportunities at their East Frog Hollow Road location," he said.
Prather said that Science Hill Independent School has graciously given SHCC permission to use their auditorium on Sunday mornings for worship while they are in between buildings. Meanwhile, SHCC will continue to gather in the new location periodically to ask for God's blessings in this new era of Science Hill Christian Church.
For more information about Science Hill Christian Church, visit www.sciencehillchristian.com. People can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or download their free app from the App Store on your device.
Science Hill Christian Church invites everyone to join them for worship on Sundays at 11 a.m.
