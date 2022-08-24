It could be considered a unique boutique.
Two local businesswomen are fulfilling their dream to start their own clothing boutique, and it will be a first for the city of Science Hill, as far as they know.
The NayOma Boutique will hold its grand opening this Saturday at 11 a.m. The store is located at 110 West Ky. 635, within sight of the Ky. 635/U.S. 27 intersection.
Owners Paloma Carmona and Nayeli Ramirez created the store, and used parts of their first names – the Nay from Nayeli and Oma from Paloma – to give the boutique its signature.
Besides being Science Hill’s first boutique, Carmona said the store’s owners represent something unique as well.
“We represent two things: We’re women and we’re Latina, so we represent double diversity,” Carmona said.
“We had this dream for the longest time – for years,” she continued. “It just now came to pass, but it’s not new to us. We always had a dream of putting a boutique together because we make a good team.”
And this just so happened to be the right time for the team to follow through with their plan, she said. “The opportunity came, so we were ready for it.”
As for their customers, Carmona said, “We’re really looking forward for them to know who we are and what we offer.”
The duo said they want to stock a variety of trends and fashions from all over the world, from Europe to South America.
The clothing comes from a range of suppliers. “The one in South America, she actually makes them,” Carmona said.
The price range on clothes is from $20 to $100, Carmona said, but they have some accessories, such as purses from Coach, Michael Kors, DKNY and Calvin Klein, in the $200-$300 range.
Their grand designs don’t end with the opening of the store. In fact, the women say they want to design their own clothing line in the future.
They also plan on helping customers with their own creative plans.
“One of our ideas, and I guess a competitive advantage from the rest, would be if someone has an idea – eventually, I’m not saying tomorrow – but if they want a dress and can’t find in anywhere, they can bring us a sketch. We’ll probably make it work. We’ll probably make it happen,” Carmona said.
The women are busy getting the finishing touches ready for opening day, with Carmona saying she wanted to thank everyone who has helped with the building, including contractor G&L Construction.
Saturday’s open house will have refreshments on hand, and the women plan on having a prize drawing, where anyone who shows up can put their name in.
The store’s regular hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
