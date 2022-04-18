Coach Gaskin is back!
Dylan Gaskin, a Health and Physical Education teacher at Science Hill School, as well as the middle school boys basketball coach, returned to work Monday after suffering a sudden medical emergency on March 20.
"It feels just like the first day of school again," said Gaskin. "I feel great. They pretty much told me to get back to normal as soon as possible, and that's what I'm doing."
Gaskin experienced a ruptured brain aneurysm while playing church league basketball and was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.
"I was in the hospital 14 days," he said. "Every single class, every single kid sent a card, and I read every one of them. It was awesome."
He was especially blown away by the fact that he got so much community support despite being in his first year at the school. "It was just like my family supporting me," he said. And he felt that connection too, saying that being away from school was like "missing your family for a month."
Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse said that Gaskin was in "bright and early" at 7:30 a.m.
"In the hallway, kids' eyes were big," said Dyehouse. "They'd say, 'Coach Gaskin! Coach Gaskin! You're back!' It was awesome. (Gaskin) was smiling from ear-to-ear.
"We met each other in the hallway, and I said, 'Coach, it's so good to see you back in here where you ought to be,'" added Dyehouse. "He said, 'You can't imagine how glad I am to be back.'"
Gaskin said the brain issue came as a complete surprise, with no family history indicating that such a thing might be likely.
"It was from out of nowhere," he said.
Last Monday, April 11, after Science Hill returned from Spring Break, Gaskin made a pop-in visit at the school just to visit his students and fellow faculty members.
"He talked his wife into bringing him up here to see the kids," said Dyehouse. "They came up at lunchtime. His wife had made sandwiches and things for our staff. A lot of the kids got to see Coach Gaskin that Monday.'
Gaskin's Science Hill School family took the opportunity to present him with a special student-made quilt, courtesy of Brittany LaBelle's sixth-grade home room class, organized by a practical living class taught by Robyn Stephens, with assistance from longtime teacher Hanna Young.
"I was shocked. I didn't know what they were planning," said Gaskin. "They kept me in the office; I thought they had something for me. I thought it might be a song and dance, so I was nervous. Then I saw the quilt, and it was awesome."
